Dallas Symphony Orchestra Announces Christmas Concerts

It's the most wonderful time of year at Dallas Symphony Orchestra! The DSO will deck the halls of the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center this month with garlands, bows, wreaths, and Christmas trees to prepare for DSO's holiday concerts. Festivities will begin with The Nutcracker on November 25th and go through December 31st with the DSO's annual New Year's Eve concert.

The beloved tradition of the Dallas Symphony Christmas Pops, supported by CIBC, will begin on December 2nd. Tickets are now available and can be purchased at dallassymphony.org or by calling 214-849-4376.

The Nutcracker

November 25-27

7:30 pm on Friday & Saturday + 3:00 pm on Sunday

Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora, Dallas, TX

Maurice Cohn leads the Dallas Symphony Orchestra in selections from Tchaikovsky's iconic Nutcracker score. Audiences can get into the festive holiday spirit early with Tchaikovsky's joyous score from his most famous ballet, The Nutcracker. The miniature overtures, triumphant marches, Russian, Arabian, and Chinese dances, and the Waltz of the Flowers will showcase the brilliant sound of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. Experience the joy and splendor of this holiday classic as the composer brings the toys and sweets to life in a concert that sounds like sugar and spice and everything nice.

Dallas Symphony Christmas Pops

December 2-11, 2022

7:30 pm on Friday & Saturday + 3:00 pm on Saturday & Sunday

Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora, Dallas, TX

Enjoy the sounds of the season with the beloved Christmas tradition! Enjoy sing-along carols, classic holiday favorites, a visit from Santa Claus, and snow in the Meyerson. Fan-favorites Ava Pine and Reginald Smith, Jr. join the DSO and Dallas Symphony Chorus to bring a bit of Christmas magic to the Meyerson.

DSO Family Christmas Pops

December 3 & 10, 2022

Saturdays at 11:00 am

Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora, Dallas, TX

A special one-hour long family-friendly performance of our popular Christmas Pops concert. Come early and enjoy a variety of pre-concert holiday activities for kids!

Canadian Brass

Monday, December 5, 2022 at 7:30 pm

Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora, Dallas, TX

Canadian Brass has been making spirits bright for 50 years and counting! Start off your holiday season with a one-night-only performance of festive classics such as "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year", "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch", "A Charlie Brown Christmas" & more.

Take 6: Spread Love at Christmas

Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 7:30 pm

Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora, Dallas, TX

Heralded by Quincy Jones as the "Baddest vocal cats on the planet!", the Gospel Music Hall of Famers and most awarded a capella group of all time, Take 6, will be taking over the Meyerson stage to perform many of your all-time holiday favorites in a one-of-a-kind holiday celebration for the memory books!

Home Alone in Concert

December 20, 2022 at 7:30 pm

Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora, Dallas, TX

New Year's Eve

December 31, 2022 at 7:30 pm

Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora, Dallas, TX

The Dallas Symphony's tribute to the Viennese tradition returns to the Meyerson. Toast the New Year with lively waltzes from the Strauss dynasty, honoring the most prestigious of New Year's musical traditions. Then, stay afterward to ring in the New Year at the exclusive Meyerson 'Til Midnight after-party!