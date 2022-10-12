Dallas Symphony Orchestra Announces Annual Día De Los Muertos Concert

On November 1 at 7:30PM, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, in partnership with the Consulate General of Mexico in Dallas, will present the annual Día de los Muertos concert celebrating the cherished Mexican tradition. The program will feature works by Mexican composers the represent the diverse styles and influences of the culture. This celebration will include an Altar de Muertos on behalf of the Consulate General of Mexico. The altar will be installed by Beto Nava of the Mexican Consulate.

Ailyn Pérez, soprano, will be the featured soloist. In demand at the world's leading opera houses and cultural capitals, Pérez is internationally celebrated for her signature artistry. In 2012, she became the first Hispanic recipient of the Richard Tucker Award. Pérez is a graduate of Philadelphia's Academy of Vocal Arts and Indiana University. She serves as an Artistic Advisor and on the faculty for the Vincero Academy and is an Opera for Peace Ambassador.

Tickets for the concert start at $10.00 and are available at dallassymphony.org. The performance will also be recorded and made available via the DSO's Next Stage Digital Concert series.