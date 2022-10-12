Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dallas Symphony Orchestra Announces Annual Día De Los Muertos Concert

The event is on November 1.

Register for Dallas News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 12, 2022  

Dallas Symphony Orchestra Announces Annual Día De Los Muertos Concert

On November 1 at 7:30PM, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, in partnership with the Consulate General of Mexico in Dallas, will present the annual Día de los Muertos concert celebrating the cherished Mexican tradition. The program will feature works by Mexican composers the represent the diverse styles and influences of the culture. This celebration will include an Altar de Muertos on behalf of the Consulate General of Mexico. The altar will be installed by Beto Nava of the Mexican Consulate.

Ailyn Pérez, soprano, will be the featured soloist. In demand at the world's leading opera houses and cultural capitals, Pérez is internationally celebrated for her signature artistry. In 2012, she became the first Hispanic recipient of the Richard Tucker Award. Pérez is a graduate of Philadelphia's Academy of Vocal Arts and Indiana University. She serves as an Artistic Advisor and on the faculty for the Vincero Academy and is an Opera for Peace Ambassador.

Tickets for the concert start at $10.00 and are available at dallassymphony.org. The performance will also be recorded and made available via the DSO's Next Stage Digital Concert series.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Richardson Civic Art Society Presents The Members Show In The Green Mezzanine-galleryRichardson Civic Art Society Presents The Members Show In The Green Mezzanine-gallery
October 12, 2022

The RCAS Members Show will be on exhibit from September 28-October 30, 2022 in the Eisemann Center's Forrest & Virginia Green Mezzanine Gallery.
Dallas Symphony Orchestra Announces Annual Día De Los Muertos ConcertDallas Symphony Orchestra Announces Annual Día De Los Muertos Concert
October 12, 2022

On November 1 at 7:30PM, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, in partnership with the Consulate General of Mexico in Dallas, will present the annual Día de los Muertos concert celebrating the cherished Mexican tradition.
Disney's THE LION KING Now On Sale At At Bass Performance Hall In Fort WorthDisney's THE LION KING Now On Sale At At Bass Performance Hall In Fort Worth
October 7, 2022

Disney Theatrical Productions and Performing Arts Fort Worth, the non-profit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, announced today that tickets for the long-awaited return engagement of Disney's THE LION KING will go on sale to the public on Friday, October 14 at 10am.
Rajiv Joseph's GUARDS AT THE TAJ Announced At Stage WestRajiv Joseph's GUARDS AT THE TAJ Announced At Stage West
October 7, 2022

What kinds of sacrifices can be demanded in the pursuit of beauty and perfection?  Do friendship, health, even life, rank as acceptable losses?  This question is at the center of Rajiv Joseph's funny and deeply moving Guards at the Taj, winner of both Obie and Lucille Lortel Awards in 2015, which begins Stage West's 44th season with a 5-week regional premiere run Thursday, October 20.
Jeffrey Woodward Announces Retirement As Managing Director For DTCJeffrey Woodward Announces Retirement As Managing Director For DTC
October 7, 2022

Dallas Theater Center (DTC) recently announced that Jeffrey Woodward will retire from his position as managing director in April 2023 after almost 8 years of leadership. 