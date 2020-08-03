Dallas Children's Theater and Partners Present Virtual Lunch & Learn Talkback Event Focused on Children and Racism

For those looking for meaningful ways to talk with children about race and racism, but are uncertain on where to begin, children's theaters across the country are committed to providing assistance. This Friday, August 7 at Noon, Dallas Children's Theater and longtime partners Texas Instruments along with Capital One are hosting a virtual event focused on how to talk with children about race. Access to the virtual event is located here: dct.org/akidsplay.

On the heels A KIDS PLAY ABOUT RACISM, now extended to be available until August 7th, the day of the talkback, the event will feature national cultural competence researcher and educator, Anthony Peterson, as well as Jelani Memory author of A Kids Book about Racism, and Play Adaptor and Director, Khalia Davis. Families are encouraged to listen in on the conversation and pose questions online. A KIDS PLAY ABOUT RACISM was available free via Broadway on Demand all weekend through a collaboration that involved 41 family-focused theaters in the country.

"When I wrote A Kids Book About Racism, I wrote it from my own kids," said Jelani Memory. "I never could have imagined it would have spread so far and wide to thousands of kids all over the world, or turned into a nationwide theatrical event." Now, more than ever, families are eager to participate in the conversation, and do their part to educate. Dallas Children's Theater is proud to be a part of the TYA(Theater for Young Audiences) collaboration that pulled together to adapt Memory's play and make it available to families everywhere.

Due to popular demand, the 30-minute play will now stream free through August 7 on Broadway on Demand. Kids have said "It was super good!" and "I just really liked the play and I think it describes racism in a real honest way," and "I like the music!"

We are delighted to be able to share this with you for FIVE more days! Recommended for ages pre-K and up, this play explains what racism is, how to know it when you see it, and ideas for what you can do about it.

In addition to Texas Instruments and Capital One, funding to make this effort possible in Dallas was also provided by The Melinda and Jim Johnson Family Fund and Deborah and Craig Sutton.

To get the link to both the show and the event, please go to: dct.org/akidsplay.

