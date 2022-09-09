DTC Announces New Branding With Brass Tacks Collective

Dallas Theater Center (DTC) announces a new branding partnership with Brass Tacks Collective, a Dallas-based, Black- and female-owned creative agency with a focus on conscious change. The updated visual branding is premiering alongside DTC's 2022-2023 season, to open with Clue Sept. 8 - 25 at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre.

"For the past year, we have worked with an extraordinary marketing firm, Brass Tacks Collective," said Jeff Woodward, managing director of DTC. "They encouraged us to change our branding to better represent a primary goal of our theater which is, 'All Are Welcome.' We think this new logo beautifully reflects that goal."

Paying homage to the iconic masked symbol of performing arts theater, with an ode to the city of Dallas, DTC hopes that its new look will spark excitement that welcomes theatergoers for a season of epic performances, events and so much more. The new branding includes two primary seasonal logos, complimenting secondary logos and artistic visuals, modern typography, and a brand new fully redesigned website.

"I am thrilled to have worked alongside our amazing marketing team at Dallas Theater Center in collaboration with Brass Tacks Collective and our website development partner, idealgrowth, to build a new overall look and feel for our organization. We look forward to establishing a new presence within the DFW metroplex that better represents the artistry that is reflected on our stages," said Brittani Wilkins, DTC Director of Marketing and Communications.

After conducting a search for creative branding agencies to take part in the transition, DTC decided to partner with Brass Tacks Collective to help build a cohesive, unified look that was representative of the institution.

"We ultimately felt that we had to work with a locally-based creative agency that aligned with the values that we consistently uplift within our institution. As we progress toward a more conscious approach about inclusivity and what that means for the citizens of Dallas and surrounding areas, it was clear that working alongside Brass Tacks Collective was the right decision to jumpstart our ongoing journey," said Brittani Wilkins.

"Bringing this brand to life was truly an honor," explained Keisha Whaley, CEO and founder of Brass Tacks Collective. "Our partnership with Dallas Theater Center is rooted in our shared commitment to representational equity and humanity. As you enjoy the work from the new logo to the unified voice of Dallas Theater Center, we hope you feel the intent and care we put into every element."

Dallas Theater Center's new look represents the start of the institution's desire to elevate patron experience and welcome new audience members into the theater. To share in this exciting launch, please watch the exclusive visual brand preview created by Brass Tacks Collective. You are also invited to continue the celebration with Dallas Theater Center as the 2022-2023 season begins with the hilarious production of Clue September 8 - 25 at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre. Tickets are available for purchase on the newly redesigned website, www.dallastheatercenter.org or by phone by calling (214) 522- 8499.