Casa Manana Announces New Shows

In response to the impact of COVID-19 on our community, Casa Mañana announces new seating configuration and new shows.

Productions originally designed for the Reid Cabaret Theatre will now be on the mainstage to allow for social distancing. Audience members will sit at tables 2, 3 or 4, spread out across the stage. Adjustments will be made so that audience members are only sitting with their respective parties, and the number of tables will be limited. Performers, limited to 4 or 5, will be spread out across a stage that has been built over the first few rows of the original seats. Staff will follow strict sanitary guidelines, including health screenings prior to coming to work, and wearing gloves and face masks. Performances will not have an intermission, and restrooms will be closely monitored for capacity and cleaned frequently.

"This is an opportunity for our audience members to experience Casa Mañana in a way they never have before," says Wally Jones, president and executive producer. "We are well-below current capacity restrictions and will take the utmost care in ensuring our patrons feel safe and can enjoy the performances."

Taylor Rodriguez: A Tribute to the King, originally slated for March, has been rescheduled in the new space for August 18-22, 2020. Come Together: When the 60s Meets the 70s has been rescheduled from April to September 15-19, 2020. Two new shows complete the mini-season: Queen of the Night: An Evening with Whitney, September 29-October 3, 2020, and Frank Sinatra: The Second Century, October 13-17, 2020.

All mainstage productions have been postponed until November.

The 2020-21 mainstage season schedule will be as follows:

Broadway Series:

Matilda the Musical, October 30 - November 8, 2020

Choir of Man, March 2-7, 2021

Newsies, May 15-23, 2021

Steel Magnolias, June 5-13, 2021

Smokey Joe's Café, July 24 - August 1, 2021

Bonnie & Clyde, August 6-8, 2021

Children's Theatre Series:

Frosty the Snowman, November 21 - December 23, 2020

Shrek the Musical, February 5-19, 2021

Grace for President, March 20 - April 4, 2021

Disney's The Descendants, April 17 - May 2, 2021

Due to scheduling constraints, the 2020-21 Children's Theatre season productions of Junie B. Jones Is not a Crook and Fly Guy the Musical have been cancelled.

For more information visit www.casamanana.org.

