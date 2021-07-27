BWW Feature: PRE-SEASON “COFFEE CONVERSATION” at Theatre 3

Artists, Actors and Creatives Invited to a

"Coffee Conversation" with Theatre Three Team

Attend a Pre-Season Social with the T3 Professionals at Union on Friday, August 6



Dallas, TX: In anticipation of the 2021-2022 production season, Theatre Three (T3) invites all who are interested in working with the Dallas-based theater to a pre-season social "Coffee Conversation" at Union with Artistic Director Jeffrey Schmidt, Associate Artistic Director Christie Vela, Executive Director Charlie Beavers and Joel Ferrell, director of T3's first show in the new season (to be announced very soon).



In an effort to highlight everyone - specifically BIPOC, AAPI, queer, trans and gender-diverse talent in the DFW theater and creative communities - the team at T3 encourages local designers, stage managers, creatives and performers to attend. While they encourage those who attend to bring a headshot/resume/portfolio with them if they have one on hand, it's not required for this event.



"It's important to us that everyone feels welcome at Theater Three," says Christie Vela. "So we're taking the first step by going into the community and making the effort to meet people in a space that isn't the theater."



"This past year has kept us focused on the task at hand," adds Jeffrey Schmidt. "Managing the many challenges the pandemic created left little time for anything else. It's time for us to poke out our heads and take a look around. We want to meet you where you're at."



The pre-season "Coffee Conversation" will be held on August 6, 2021 at Union (3705 Cedar Springs Rd., Dallas, TX) from 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM. Auditions for our first production will be announced soon, as well as details about our 2021-2022 Season!



For more information about Theatre Three, please visit www.Theatre3Dallas.com or call the Theatre Three Box Office at (214) 871-3300.