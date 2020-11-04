Artisan Center Theater Announces Auditions For SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN

Auditions will be held on November 9 with callbacks on November 10.

Artisan Center Theater has announced auditions for SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN, conceived by Alan Bailey, featuring book by Connie Ray, with musical arrangements by Mike Craver and Mark Hardwick.

Directed by Tron Sutton

AUDITION DATES: Monday, November 9, 2020 7:00pm - 10:00pm ** Callbacks if needed will be Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 7:00pm

*No dance audition required

Masks are required to enter the building and social distancing will be observed.

To audition, please call the Box Office at 817-284-1200 between 10:00 am and 2:00 pm, Monday through Friday. You may also leave a voicemail and they will get back with you, or you may email us at boxoffice@artisanct.com.

· Audition form and more information online at: http://www.artisanct.com/auditions

· Auditions will be held at Artisan Center Theater located at 444 East Pipeline Road, Hurst, TX 76053.

· Rehearsals begin Friday, November 13, 2020 6:30pm - 9:30pm and will generally be Monday-Friday evenings and Saturday afternoons.

· Actor ages are late teens to late 60s.

· If you play guitar, string bass, banjo, fiddle, autoharp, ukulele or harmonica please bring it to the audition.

· Please be on time. Everyone will begin the audition at 7:00pm.

PRODUCTION DATES:

January 15 - February 13, 2021 (Performances will be Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30pm, and Saturdays at 3:00pm and 7:30pm). Additional shows may be added.

AUDITIONS:

Be prepared to learn and sing a song from the show. Actors will also be doing cold readings from the script. Please plan on staying the entire time (7:00pm - 10:00pm).

Please see website for conflict calendar. It is critical that you let Artisan Center Theater know all of your conflicts at the auditions. Artisan Center Theater will be unable to accept conflicts after casting is done unless they are emergencies.

ABOUT THE SHOW:

SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN, a gospel musical comedy that replicates an old-timey hymn singing, takes place at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in rural North Carolina. The year is 1938, when prayers were prompted by, among other things, layoffs at the local pickle plant. Seeking to fill the pews, Pastor Oglethorpe has invited the Sanders Family Singers to provide an upliftin' evening of singin' and witnessin'. More than two dozen gospel songs, many of them vintage pop hymns, and hilarious stories from the more or less devout Sanders provide a richly entertaining evening that has everyone clapping, singing, laughing, and cheering.

ROLES AVAILABLE:

Rev. Mervin Oglethorpe - It is preferable that he appears in his late 20s. He is a very enthusiastic southern Baptist preacher of a small church in Mt Pleasant, NC. He's mighty proud of his knowledge of scripture verses and likes to be in complete control of the services. As a bachelor, he cannot hide the fact that he is looking. No matter how hard he tries, he can never seem to please the older folks of the church. Actor must sing some (any range).

Burl Sanders - Must appear in his 40s to 50s. Burl is genuinely thrilled to be performing gospel music again with his family after the loss of his mother. He is an outgoing patriarch and thinks he is the leader of the Sanders family. He cannot help but say more than he should during his "witness" and his wife, Vera and his daughters constantly have to reel him in. Burl is a strong singer (baritone or baritenor).

Vera Sanders - Must appear in her late 30s to early 50s. She is the true leader of the family. She's more knowledgeable of the scriptures than anyone, and is determined to prove so by using a scripture for every point. Vera loves children and is set in her ways. Actress must be able to sing well (any range).

Stanley Sanders - can appear in his late 40s to 60s. He is much slower to speak than the rest of the family and for good reason. He has a dark past that he would prefer to keep secret. He doesn't see eye to eye with the other members of the family. The actor is usually a bass/ baritone, but any part will be considered.

Denise Sanders - is to play 17 years of age. She is the oldest of the twins and is very naïve. She is attractive and has a bubbly personality. Actress must have good comic timing and strong vocals (any range).

Dennis Sanders - is to play 17 years of age. He is the younger of the twins and seems willing to follow the lead of others. As many teenagers do, he sometimes still acts like a boy but desires to be treated like an adult. Actor must have strong vocals (tenor or baritone).

June Sanders - is to appear about 23 years of age. She is slightly more awkward that her siblings. June is the older sister, but she is picked on by the twins and gets embarrassed. She takes pride in the percussion and sign language, which gives her a part in the family band. She does not sing much in the play; but she does play a variety of percussion instruments. Knowing sign language, a plus.

ABOUT THE THEATER:

Artisan Center Theater produces year round, full scale Broadway style musicals in their 195-seat theater-in-the-round. Artisan also stages additional plays on the 150-seat thrust stage located on Second Stage. Also on Second Stage, Artisan Children's Theater produces children's shows each year where children perform for children. As part of their mission to create opportunities to experience uplifting family-friendly theater, Artisan offers a complete program of theatrical education, dance and performing arts classes throughout the year. Opening in 2003 and now serving more than 100,000 patrons each year, Artisan Center Theater is located at 444 E Pipeline Rd. in Hurst, Texas. The theater is closed on Sunday. For more information on Artisan visit www.ArtisanCT.com.

Artisan Center Theater

444 East Pipeline Road, Hurst, Texas 76053

817-284-1200 | ArtisanCT.com

