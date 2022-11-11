Alejandro Escovedo to Play at Lewisville Grand Theater as Part of the Texas Tunes Series in January

Lewisville Grand Theater is pleased to announce that rock singer and songwriter Alejandro Escovedo will perform as part of the Texas Tunes Series on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 8 p.m. With an impressive career spanning more than four decades, Escovedo's body of work ranges from sweeping orchestral numbers to classic rock to bursts of 70s punk. This one-night-only concert promises to take audiences on a musical journey unlike any they've experienced before.

A celebrated singer and songwriter, Alejandro Escovedo has as eclectic a background and body of work as any rock artist of his generation. As comfortable performing with a string ensemble as he is with an amped-up power trio, and as likely to bare his soul in his lyrics as he is to display some serious rock & roll swagger, Escovedo had already played an important role in punk (with the Nuns), roots rock (the True Believers), and alt-country (Rank & File) before he launched a solo career that's seen him work with everyone from John Cale to Bruce Springsteen.

Beginning with 1992's "Gravity," Escovedo's music has been consistently literate, ambitious, and eclectic, with 2001's "A Man Under the Influence" exploring different genres and approaches from track to track, while 2008's "Real Animal" and 2016's "Burn Something Beautiful" focused on passionate, guitar-based rock & roll. 2018's "The Crossing" (and its 2020 Spanish-language counterpart "La Cruzada") told a richly detailed story of the immigrant experience. In 2021, Escovedo was inducted into the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame.

Mark Kemp at Rolling Stone described him best: "Escovedo has blended the lyricism of Bruce Springsteen and Jackson Browne with the raw power of the Stooges and the Velvet Underground...the result is music with heart, brains, and a burning sense of adventure."

This concert takes place in the Huffines Performance Hall. Tickets are $35 and $25 for reserved seating and can be purchased online at LewisvilleGrand.com/tix. $20 Lewisville resident tickets can be purchased in person at The Grand during normal business hours. Must show valid driver's license or utility bill to validate residency. Subject to availability. Sales tax and ticket fees are included in price.

About Lewisville Grand Theater:



Lewisville Grand Theater is the City of Lewisville's home for the arts. The center presents a variety of regional and national touring performers, art exhibits, and classes, while also giving the many arts groups in the Greater Lewisville area a facility to perform and display their works. Its multiple performance spaces play host to a variety of events, including live music, theater, dance performances, comedy shows, and more. The center features a 294-seat performance hall, black box theater, recital hall, art gallery, and courtyard.

About the Texas Tunes Series:

The Texas Tunes series began in 2011 as part of the inaugural season of Lewisville's beautiful new arts facility. Featuring artists with ties to the Lone Star State, these concerts celebrate the diversity of Texas music and culture. Performers include both contemporary young artists and seasoned professionals. The series is presented by the City of Lewisville.