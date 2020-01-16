Jason Aldean To Perform At Bethel Woods On July 23

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, the nonprofit cultural center located at the historic site of the 1969 Woodstock festival in Bethel, N.Y., today announced that Reigning ACM "Artist of the Decade" Jason Aldean will perform at the center on July 23rd as part of the summer leg of his 2020 WE BACK TOUR. Sponsored by Corona Light and named after Aldean's Top 10 and climbing lead single from his No. One selling album, 9 (Macon Music/Broken Bow Records), the adrenaline-fueled run will continue with special guests Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny and Dee Jay Silver. Information regarding public on-sale is forthcoming and will be available at www.BethelWoodsCenter.org, www.Ticketmaster.com, Ticketmaster outlets, or by phone at 1-800-653-8000.

Citi is the official pre-sale credit card for the 2020 WE BACK TOUR. As such, Citi card members will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com

About the Show:After almost 15 years at the top of his format, three-time ACM "Entertainer of the Year" Jason Aldean has seen trends come and go. He's helped bring a few out of the shadows, like a Country-music Columbus making the mainstream's first contact with hard rock ("Hicktown"), hip-hop ("Dirt Road Anthem") and R&B ("Burnin' It Down"). But after all that time, he continues to hold his ground making modern albums with an old-school soul - with the upcoming release of his ninth studio album 9 as the album's fiery lead single "We Back" rounds out the first-released songs, and "in characteristic Aldean fashion, it explodes into a hard-rock country anthem" (Rolling Stone). As a dominant force on the charts, Aldean has scored 23 No. Ones at radio and is the only Country act in history to top the all-genre Billboard 200 four times (in a row, no less), while racking up 15 billion streams and more than 18 million albums sold along the way.

Brett Young's sophomore release, TICKET TO L.A. (BMLG Records), debuted atop the Billboard Country Albums chart upon release and features current single "Catch" and lead chart-topping hit "Here Tonight," both which he co-wrote. TICKET TO L.A. follows his PLATINUM self-titled debut, which dominated the Top 20 on the Country Albums chart for 37 weeks. Delivering five consecutive No. 1 hits with "In Case You Didn't Know" (5X PLATINUM), "Mercy" (2X PLATINUM), "Sleep Without You" (PLATINUM), "Like I Loved You" (PLATINUM) and "Here Tonight" (PLATINUM), Young was named ASCAP's 2018 Country Songwriter-Artist of the Year for his "melodic craftsmanship" (Billboard). He has also garnered nominations from ACM, Billboard, Teen Choice, CMT and CMA Awards as he continues to rack up nonstop hits as "one of country's most consistent radio stars" (Rolling Stone). Young has amassed more than 3 billion streams of his catalog globally.

Powerhouse vocalist Mitchell Tenpenny has fueled an undeniable breakout story with his Double Platinum-certified No. One hit, "Drunk Me," from his debut album Telling All My Secrets (Riser House/Columbia Nashville). The 11-song project released in late 2018 earned him that year's best first week showing for a major label country debut album. Mitchell welcomed the release with performances on NBC's Today and ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, while "Drunk Me" has been lauded by the New York Times as one of the best songs 2018, and was featured in multiple Amazon Music "Most Played" and "Best Of" year-end lists. The song, which Mitchell co-wrote and co-produced, hit No. 1 on Nielsen's Country On-demand Audio Stream chart, has amassed more than 325 million streams since its release.

The Corona brand family is home to Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Familiar, Corona Premier and in 2019, the national launch of Corona Refresca. The entire Corona portfolio is brewed in Mexico by Constellation Brands and imported and marketed exclusively to the U.S. by the company. The Corona brand is the #1 most loved beer brand and has been the #1 imported brand family of beer in the U.S. for more than 20 years. Corona Extra, the flagship brand of the Corona brand family, is a pilsner-style lager with a golden hue that was first brewed in Mexico in 1925. The refreshing flavor and carefree attitude of Corona Extra have been helping Americans find their beach since 1981.

An exclusive pre-sale will be available for Bethel Woods Members. More than early entry, live music, and VIP access, membership provides vital support for museum education and creative learning programs, while offering exclusive benefits not available to the general public. To learn about additional member benefits and pre-sale access, please visit https://www.bethelwoodscenter.org/join-give/join

A limited number of 2020 Bethel Woods Season Lawn Passes are available, fully transferrable, and guarantees your place on the lawn for every Pavilion concert. To learn more visit https://www.bethelwoodscenter.org/concerts/season-lawn-passes





