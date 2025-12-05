ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 Begins At Playhouse On Park

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Playhouse on Park is presenting ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914, which opened on December 5 and will run through December 21. The production features a cappella arrangements that frame the story of the 1914 truce and its themes of humanity and solidarity. The show appears in rotating repertory with the theatre’s Theatre for Young Audiences production of ELEPHANT & PIGGIE’S “WE ARE IN A PLAY!”

“The Western Front, Christmas, 1914. Out of the violence a silence, then a song. Amid the combat, a German soldier steps into No Man's Land singing ‘Stille Nacht.’ Thus begins an extraordinary night of camaraderie, music, and peace. A remarkable true story, told in the words and songs of the men who lived it.”

The production is directed by Sasha Brätt, with music direction by Benjamin Rauch. Brätt returns to Playhouse on Park after directing Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley in 2021. His directing career spans nearly two decades across New York, Washington, D.C., Connecticut, Cape Cod, the Berkshires, and Boston.

The cast features Bruce Barger, NicDaniel Charles, Charles Eaton, Kenneth Galm, Spencer Hamlin, Alex Hunt, Jeremy Luis Lopez, Ryan Phelps, Omar Sandakly, Luke Scott, Niko Touros, and Jermaine Woodard Jr., each appearing in roles that reflect their prior operatic and theatrical work at institutions including Playhouse on Park, College Light Opera Company, Wolf Trap Opera, Connecticut Repertory Theatre, Lyric Opera of Kansas City, West Edge Opera, Sarasota Opera, Blue Gate Musicals, and additional regional companies.

Regular performances run Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m., and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. A talkback with the cast will follow each Sunday matinee.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Tickets range from $45–$55, plus a $3.50 service charge. Subscribers save 20 percent, and group rates are available. Tickets may be purchased by calling 860-523-5900 x10 or visiting playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.