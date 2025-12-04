Author Lawrence Schulman Will Talk About 'New Standards For A New Century' in Connecticut

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

In his third talk at the Retired Men's Association of Greenwich, Lawrence Schulman will give a one-hour talk entitled “New Standards for a New Century: Pop Music Today” at Parish Hall of Christ Church Greenwich, 254 E. Putnam Avenue on Wednesday, April 15, 2026 at 11 A.M.

The talk will be about popular songs after the classic period of the Great American Songbook and will include seven restored video clips in all of Paul McCartney, Carly Simon, Amy Winehouse, George Michael, and Peter Allen. After the talk, questions would be welcome.

Lawrence Schulman, a graduate of Stony Brook University, the Sorbonne and CREAR, a school for film and video studies in Gouvieux, France, is a music producer, critic and translator who has compiled numerous CD sets devoted to Judy Garland in the past three decades. His reviews and articles have been published in the ARSC Journal since 1994. A collector and audiophile, Schulman has worked with such distinguished mastering engineers as Robert Parker, Jon M. Samuels, Gary Galo, Peter Rynston, Robin Cherry, Peter Reynolds, Nick Dellow, and Richard Moore.

His talk on Garland, “Moments of Magic,” has been heard in New York, Boston, St. Paul, and various venues in Maine, where he resides. While living in Paris between 1971 and 1997, he taught and translated, and currently translates for the French website OpusHD.net, which specializes in classical high-resolution recordings. During his Paris years he also worked for French Public Radio as a producer and host. He has written sound recording and book reviews for the ARSC Journal since 1994, as well as four original articles in all on Judy Garland, Peter Allen, and Carly Simon. The Peter Allen article won the 2024 ARSC Journal Best Article Award.

His most recent releases are Judy Garland: The Two-A-Day Is Back in Town, Closing Night at the Palace, February 24, 1952 from JSP Records (2023), Judy Garland – The Lost Vegas Show from High Definition Tape Transfers (2023), Judy Garland – The Final Concert In Copenhagen from High Definition Tape Transfers (2022), Judy Garland – The Greatest Night in Show Business History, Carnegie Hall, April 23, 1961 from High Definition Tape Transfers (2022), Classic Concert Series: Judy At Carnegie Hall - Judy In Person from AVID (2022), Judy Garland – Live in Paris, 1960 from Frémeaux & Associés (2022), and his most recent 3-CD/1-LP set from Acrobat Music/Trapeze Music & Entertainment is called Judy Garland: A Celebration, a 2024 set which included 12 never-previously-released tracks, with liner and song notes by Schulman. His translation from the French of Bertrand Tessier's Judy Garland: Splendor and Downfall of a Legend, for which he also provided a Foreword, was published by BearManor Media in 2023. His Afterword for Heartbreaker: Two Months with Judy Garland – a Play with Music and Lyrics by John Meyer will be published by BearManor Media in 2026.

He has guested on French Public Radio, Maine Public Radio and various TV and radio shows and blogs and been the subject of a write-up by Will Friedwald in The Wall Street Journal. Born in the Bronx, he has been a critic and features writer for the ARSC Journal since 1994 and has translated for the French website OpusHD.net since 2007. Having lived in Paris between 1971 and 1997, when he moved to Mount Desert Island in Maine, he is today bilingual and of dual Franco-American nationality.