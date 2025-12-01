Video: 'Count Your Blessings' from WHITE CHRISTMAS At Goodspeed Opera House

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Goodspeed Musicals is celebrating holidays with Irving Berlin’s White Christmas as its final production of the 2025 season. Watch newly released video of the production as star Omar Lopez-Cepero sings "Count Your Blessings"

Based on the beloved film, this heartwarming holiday musical makes its Goodspeed debut through December 28 at The Goodspeed.



White Christmas is based upon the Paramount Pictures Film, written for the screen by Norman Krasna, Norman Panama and Melvin Frank, with music and lyrics by Irving Berlin, a book by David Ives and Paul Blake, and original stage production directed by Walter Bobbie.