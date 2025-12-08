Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards; Leads Favorite Theatre!

Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond.
The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)
Anna Giadano
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Center Stage
16%
Arden Allen
- THE PROM
- The Bradley Playhouse
11%
Killian Meehan
- POCKET BROADWAY
- Phoenix Stage Company
10%
James Springer
- CRIMINAL CABARET
- Theatre Guild of Simsbury
9%
Preston Arnold
- MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET
- The Bradley Playhouse
9%
Christopher Currier
- THE PROM
- The Bradley Playhouse
8%
Bob Brandriff
- VALENTINE CABARET
- Little Theatre on Broad Street
8%
Everton George Ricketts
- DECADES IN CONCERT: THE 80S
- Downtown Cabaret Theatre
6%
Saige Noelle Bryan
- DECADES IN CONCERT: THE 80S
- Downtown Cabaret Theatre
6%
Kathleen Narowski
- 40TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT
- Windham Theatre Guild
6%
Robert Peterpaul
- DECADES IN CONCERT: THE 80S
- Downtown Cabaret Theatre
6%
Mikayla Petrilla
- DECADES IN CONCERT: THE 80S
- Downtown Cabaret Theatre
5%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Matthew Farina
- EVITA
- Musicals at Richter
16%
Chris Faison & Lucia Perez
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
8%
Amanda Backer
- NEWSIES
- Colchester Community Theatre
6%
Olivia Rivera
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Downtown Cabaret Theatre
5%
Sarah Rose Stack
- A CHORUS LINE
- Opera House Players
5%
Brandon Gregoire
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Castle Craig Players
5%
Brittany Kammerer
- LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL
- Wagner Iovanna Studio Performances
5%
Katherine Sedlock
- SISTER ACT
- Center Stage Theatre
4%
Kat MacInnes
- THE PROM
- The Bradley Playhouse
3%
Laura Jeannine Sarrazin
- THE FERRYMAN
- Hole in the Wall Theater
3%
Nicole DiMauro
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Theatre Guild of Simsbury
3%
Erin Frechette
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Connecticut Theatre Company
3%
Karen Anne McMahon
- ROCK OF AGES
- Opera House Players
3%
Erin Guerrera
- PIPPIN
- Magnolia Theatre Company
2%
Keri Danner
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- The Little Theatre on Broad Street
2%
Robert Merante
- NUNCRACKERS
- Center Stage Theatre
2%
Geraldine Frishman
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
2%
Kat McInnis
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Bradley Playhouse
2%
Jessica Chesbro
- CAMELOT
- Brookfield Theatre
2%
Jordan Adams
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE: IN CONCERT
- Brief Cameo Productions
2%
Liam Dempsey
- RENT
- Landmark Community Theatre
2%
Karen Casagrande
- ANYTHING GOES
- Curtain Call
2%
Jennifer Kaye
- DECADES IN CONCERT: THE 80S
- Downtown Cabaret Theatre
2%
Paola Rarick
- RENT
- Shoreline Theatre Company
2%
Matthew Guerrera
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Theatre Guild of Simsbury
1%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Parker Esse
- A CHORUS LINE
- Goodspeed Musicals
13%
Krystyna Resavy
- ANNIE
- Sharon Playhouse
10%
Brian Feehan
- MY FAIR LADY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
10%
Byron Easley
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Goodspeed Musicals
9%
Chris McNiff
- LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
- Music Theatre of Connecticut
8%
Isaiah Tyrelle Boyd
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Summer Theatre of New Canaan
8%
Sara Edwards
- RAGTIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
7%
Josh Assor
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- A.C.T. of Connecticut
7%
Todd L. Underwood
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Ivoryton Playhouse
6%
Robert Mintz
- SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- Playhouse on Park
6%
Francesca Webster
- GOD BLESS US, EVERYONE!
- Ivoryton Playhouse
6%
Mara Newbery Greer
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Goodspeed Musicals
6%
Marcia Milgrom Dodge
- ABOUT TIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
3%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
DB Productions
- EVITA
- Musicals at Richter
18%
Jimmy Johansmeyer
- TIARAS OVER TEANECK
- Pantochino Productions
11%
Amy Taylor
- RENT
- Landmark Community Theatre
6%
Anna Kate Werge
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Bradley Playhouse
5%
Stevie Norman
- ROCK OF AGES
- Opera House Players
4%
Carol Webb
- THE PROM
- The Bradley Playhouse
3%
Diana Yeisley and James Springer
- 25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Theatre Guild of Simsbury
3%
James Springer
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Theatre Guild of Simsbury
3%
Becca Pokorski
- CAMELOT
- Brookfield Theatre
3%
Lindsey Campbell
- THE FERRYMAN
- Hole in the wall theater
3%
Donald Birely
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Musicals at Richter
3%
Katherine Sedlock
- SISTER ACT
- Center Stage Theatre
3%
Becca Pokorski
- A FLEA IN HER EAR
- Brookfield Theatre
2%
Susie Milner
- NEWSIES
- Colchester Community Theatre
2%
Giganta Smalls
- PLAZA SUITE
- Little Theater of Manchester
2%
Lesley Neilson-Bowman
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Downtown Cabaret Theatre
2%
Kris Brandriff
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Little Theatre on Broad Street
2%
Louise Doiron
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
2%
Katherine Sedlock
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Center Stage Theatre
2%
Debbie Warren and Nora Dickinson
- DIAL M FOR MURDER
- Windham Theatre Guild
2%
Kris Brandrif
- THE DESCENDANTS
- The Little Theatre on Broad Street
2%
Kris Brandriff
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Bradley Playhouse
2%
Kathy O'Hara
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
2%
Donald Birely
- EVITA
- Musicals at Richter
2%
Kathleen Santomasso
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE: IN CONCERT
- Brief Cameo Productions
1%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Annie
- KATHLEEN DEANGELIS
- Sharon Playhouse
19%
Jimmy Johansmeyer
- THE BARONESS
- Playhouse on Park
17%
Diane Vanderkroef
- LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
- Music Theatre of Connecticut
11%
Elizabeth Saylor
- MY FAIR LADY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
9%
Sean Spina
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Ivoryton Playhouse
7%
Stephanie Bahniuk
- RAGTIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
7%
Joseph Shrope
- A CHORUS LINE
- Goodspeed Musicals
7%
Leslie Bernstein
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- A.C.T. of Connecticut
6%
Nicole V. Moody
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Goodspeed Musicals
5%
Tilly Grimes
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Goodspeed Musicals
4%
K. Duffner
- ALABAMA STORY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
3%
The Mousetrap
- KATHLEEN DEANGELIS
- Sharon Playhouse
3%
Tracy Christensen
- ABOUT TIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
2%Best Dance Production (Non-Professional) EVITA
- Musicals at Richter
33%NEWSIES
- Colchester Community Theatre
17%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- The Little Theatre on Broad Street
15%THE PROM
- The Bradley Playhouse
14%ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
13%STOP/TIME DANCE THEATER
- Playhouse on Park
8%Best Dance Production (Professional) A CHORUS LINE
- Goodspeed Musicals
47%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Summer Theatre of New Canaan
22%IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Music Theatre of Connecticut
17%A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Goodspeed
15%Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)
Brad Blake
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Downtown Cabaret Theatre
16%
Bert Bernardi
- TIARAS OVER TEANECK
- Pantochino Productions
12%
Christopher Faison
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
7%
Donald Birely
- EVITA
- Musicals at Richter
6%
Amy Taylor
- RENT
- Landmark Community Theatre
5%
Neil Fuentes
- SHREK
- Cabaret on Main Theater
5%
Terrance J. Peters
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Theatre Guild of Simsbury
4%
Carroll Maillott &Geraldine Frishman
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
3%
Katherine Sedlock & Rob Espo
- SISTER ACT
- Center Stage Theatre
3%
Eric Boucher
- ROCK OF AGES
- Opera House Players
3%
Betsy Kelso
- AVENUE Q
- Center Stage Theatre
3%
John McElroy
- THE PROM
- The Bradley Playhouse
3%
Julianna Corrales
- GAME ON!
- Hole in the Wall Theater
2%
Holly Blade
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Little Theatre on Broad Street
2%
KAREN RANDAZZO
- COME FROM AWAY
- Curtain Call
2%
Sarah Rose Stack
- A CHORUS LINE
- Opera House Players
2%
Wallis Johnson
- NEWSIES
- Colchester Community Theatre
2%
Jane Farnol
- CAMELOT
- Brookfield Theatre
2%
Holly Blade
- DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
- Little Theatre on Broad Street
2%
Ian Galligan
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Castle Craig Players
1%
Lori Holm
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Arts at Angeloria's
1%
Martin Scott Marchitto
- LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL
- Wagner Iovanna Studio Performances
1%
Debra Lee Failla
- THE PROM
- Ridgefield Theater Barn
1%
Kathleen Attwood
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Bradley Playhouse
1%
Keri Danner
- COMPANY
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
1%Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)
Carl Andress
- ANNIE
- Sharon Playhouse
14%
Amy Corcoran
- THE GREAT EMU WAR
- Goodspeed Musicals
11%
Arbender Robinson
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Summer Theatre of New Canaan
10%
Hunter Foster
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Goodspeed
9%
Brian Feehan
- MY FAIR LADY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
8%
Rob Ruggiero
- A CHORUS LINE
- Goodspeed Musicals
8%
Todd L. Underwood
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Ivoryton Playhouse
8%
Christopher D. Betts
- RAGTIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
7%
Ben Hope
- HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
6%
Daniel C. Levine
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- A.C.T. of Connecticut
6%
Evan Hoffmann
- SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- Playhouse on Park
4%
Kevin Connors
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Music Theatre of Connecticut
4%
Daniel Goldstein
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Goodspeed Musicals
3%
Richard Maltby Jr.
- ABOUT TIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
2%Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)
Diana Canova
- MOONLIGHT OVER BUFFALO
- Ridgefield Theater Barn
15%
Colette Jolie Gardner
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Hole in the Wall Theater
7%
Beth Bonnabeau
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Brookfield Theatre
6%
Nick Rapuano
- MISERY
- Cabaret on Main Theater
5%
Terrance J. Peters & Alexandria Palazzo
- THE FERRYMAN
- Hole in the Wall Theater
5%
Alexis Woodard
- METMORPHOSES
- David Geffen School of Drama Iseman Theatre
4%
Deborah Burke
- TERRA NOVA
- Town Players of New Canaan
4%
Rachel Terceira
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- The Bradley Playhouse
4%
Bobby Schultz
- WHAT THE DICKENS?
- Castle Craig Players
4%
Deb Failla
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- Curtain Call
3%
Deb Failla
- WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Arts at Bissel’s End
3%
Deborah Burke
- THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION
- Town Players of New Canaan
3%
Jeremy Woloski
- MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET
- The Bradley Playhouse
3%
Stephen Scott Keagler
- THE LADY KILLER OF CHATTANOOGA
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
3%
Wallis Johnson
- GRANDMA'S GOT A GUN
- Colchester Community Theatre
2%
Lou Okell
- M BUTTERFLY
- Brookfield Theatre
2%
William Corriveau
- THE CURIOUS SAVAGE
- The Bradley Playhouse
2%
KAREN RANDAZZO
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Curtain Call
2%
John McElroy
- THE PROM
- The Bradley Playhouse
2%
Nick Rapuano
- NORTH SHORE FISH
- Diamond Theatre Company
2%
Tony & Eric Bosco-Schmidt
- A FLEA IN HER EAR
- Brookfield Theatre
2%
Madeline Jaaskela
- MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET
- The Bradley Playhouse
2%
Debra Lee Failla
- WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Arts at Bissell’s End
1%
Nick Rapuano
- PLAZA SUITE
- The Little Theatre of Manchester
1%
Debra Lee Failla
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- Curtain Call
1%Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)
Hunter Foster
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Sharon Playhouse
21%
Clint Hromsco
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Music Theatre of Connecticut
15%
Tom Simonetti
- AS YOU LIKE IT
- Valley Shakespeare Festival
14%
Jacqueline Hubbard
- TEA AT FIVE
- Ivoryton Playhouse
13%
Jacqueline Hubbard
- GOD BLESS US, EVERYONE!
- Ivoryton Playhouse
11%
Michael Schiralli
- THE BARONESS
- Playhouse on Park
11%
Colin Hanlon
- SYLVIA
- Sharon Playhouse
10%
Todd L. Underwood
- ALABAMA STORY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
5%Best Ensemble (Non-Professional) EVITA
- Musicals at Richter
12%NONI CIMINO'S KITCHEN
- Pantochino Productions
9%ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
6%SHREK
- Cabaret on Main Theater
4%RENT
- Shoreline Theatre Company
3%THE FERRYMAN
- Hole in the Wall Theater
3%TERRA NOVA
- Town Players of New Canaan
3%RENT
- Landmark Community Theatre
3%A CHORUS LINE
- Opera House Players
3%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Downtown Cabaret Theatre
3%SISTER ACT
- Center Stage Theatre
3%PIPPIN
- Magnolia Theatre Company
2%ROCK OF AGES
- Opera House Players
2%SUESSIFIED CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Little Theater on Broad St
2%YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Eastbound Theatre
2%THE PROM
- The Bradley Playhouse
2%25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Theatre Guild of Simsbury
2%THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- The Bradley Playhouse
2%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Bradley Playhouse
2%OTHER DESERT CITIES
- Dionysus theatre company
2%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Musicals At Richter
2%PLAZA SUITE
- The Little Theatre of Manchester
2%SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
2%A FLEA IN HER EAR
- Brookfield Theatre
2%NEWSIES
- Colchester Community Theatre
2%Best Ensemble (Professional) ANNIE
- Sharon Playhouse
10%A CHORUS LINE
- Goodspeed Musicals
10%WAITRESS
- ACT of CT
10%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Summer Theatre of New Canaan
8%THE MOUSETRAP
- Sharon Playhouse
7%SISTER ACT
- Center Stage Theatre
6%RAGTIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
6%A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Goodspeed Musicals
6%MY FAIR LADY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
5%JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Ivoryton Playhouse
4%AS YOU LIKE IT
- Valley Shakespeare Festival
4%MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
- Sharon Playhouse
4%LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
- Music Theatre of Connecticut
3%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- A.C.T. of Connecticut
3%THE IRISH & HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY
- Playhouse on Park
3%SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- Playhouse on Park
3%THE GREAT EMU WAR
- Goodspeed Musicals
2%ALL SHOOK UP
- Goodspeed Musicals
2%ABOUT TIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
1%HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
1%GOD BLESS US, EVERYONE!
- Ivoryton Playhouse
1%SYLVIA
- Sharon Playhouse
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Al Chiapetta
- WINTER WONDERETTES
- Sherman Playhouse
17%
Jakob Kelsey
- TIARAS OVER TEANECK
- Pantochino Productions
11%
Aidan Horrigan
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- The Bradley Playhouse
8%
Eric Schutz
- EVITA
- Musicals at Richter
7%
Alan Piotrowicz
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE: IN CONCERT
- Brief Cameo Productions
4%
Matthew Nardozza
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Theatre Guild of Simsbury
4%
Brionna Ingraham
- THE PRODUCERS
- Connecticut Theatre Company
4%
Carl Mercier
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Bradley Playhouse
4%
Sean Fields & Nate Ferreira
- ROCK OF AGES
- Opera House Players
3%
Robyn Joyce
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
3%
Scott Borowka
- COME FROM AWAY
- Curtain Call
3%
Hilary Lang
- PLAZA SUITE
- Little Theater of Manchester
3%
Graham Pelligra
- THE PROM
- The Bradley Playhouse
3%
Alex Effes
- WHAT THE DICKENS?
- Castle Craig Players
3%
Hilary Lang
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Castle Craig Players
3%
Hilary Lang
- DESCRIBE THE NIGHT
- Dionysus theatre company
2%
Jessie Lizotte
- THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION
- Town Players of New Canaan
2%
Richard Arsenault
- NEWSIES
- Colchester Community Theatre
2%
Stephen Cihanek
- A FLEA IN HER EAR
- Brookfield Theatre
2%
Stephen Cihanek
- CAMELOT
- Brookfield Theatre
1%
Stephen Cihanek
- M BUTTERFLY
- Brookfield Theatre
1%
Gib Gibney
- METAMORPHOSES
- David Geffen School of Drama Iseman Theatre
1%
Richard Arensault
- GRANDMA'S GOT A GUN
- Colchester Community Theatre
1%
Gillian LeBlanc
- THE MAIDS
- Twin Pines Theatre Company
1%
Don Rowe
- ANTIGONE
- Eastbound Theatre
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Charlie Morrison
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- A.C.T. of Connecticut
12%
Christopher Wong
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Goodspeed Musicals
9%
Charlie Morrison
- RAGTIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
9%
Alan Piotrowicz
- ALABAMA STORY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
8%
Marcus Abbott
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Ivoryton Playhouse
7%
Lighting Designer
- A CHORUS LINE
- Goodspeed Musicals
7%
Colleen Doherty
- THE GREAT EMU WAR
- Goodspeed Musicals
7%
Wheeler Moon
- ANNIE
- Sharon Playhouse
6%
Kevin Gleason
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Summer Theatre of New Canaan
6%
Scott Borowka
- RENT
- Music Theatre of Connecticut
6%
Neil Fuentes
- MISERY
- Cabaret on Main Theater
5%
Jessica Drayton
- HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
5%
Wheeler Moon
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Sharon Playhouse
4%
Marcus Abbott
- TEA AT FIVE
- Ivoryton Playhouse
3%
Wheeler Moon
- MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
- Sharon Playhouse
3%
Paige Seber
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Goodspeed Musicals
2%
Mitchell Fenton
- ABOUT TIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
1%
Wheeler Moon
- SYLVIA
- Sharon Playhouse
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)
Andrew Gadwah
- EVITA
- Musicals at Richter
20%
Justin Rugg
- TIARAS OVER TEANECK
- Pantochino Productions
9%
Brittany Dyer Pittman
- THE PROM
- The Bradley Playhouse
6%
David Jarkey
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Theatre Guild of Simsbury
5%
Beckie Scattergood
- RENT
- Landmark Community Theatre
5%
Jayden Weitchmann
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
4%
David Marrottolo
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Theatre Guild of Simsbury
4%
Graham Christian
- ROCK OF AGES
- Opera House Players
3%
Jon Morrow
- SISTER ACT
- Center Stage Theatre
3%
Michael Martone
- RENT
- Shoreline Theatre Company
3%
Peter Randazzo
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Downtown Cabaret Theatre
3%
Edward Rosenblatt
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Arts at Angeloria’s
3%
Dave Christensen
- PIPPIN
- Magnolia Theatre Company
3%
Sarah Fay
- CAMELOT
- Brookfield Theatre
3%
Dylan Conuel
- TERRA NOVA
- Town Players of New Canaan
3%
Natasha Darius
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Little Theater on Broad St
3%
Lynn Seery
- GAME ON!
- Hole in the Wall Theater
3%
Jill Brunelle
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Castle Craig Players
2%
Neil Flores
- COME FROM AWAY
- Curtain Call
2%
Joy Lamb
- NEWSIES
- Colchester Community Theatre
2%
Jill Brunelle
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE: IN CONCERT
- Brief Cameo Productions
2%
Michael Zappalla
- A CHORUS LINE
- Opera House Players
1%
Katie C
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Center Stage Theatre
1%
Ken Clark
- BACK TO THE 80'S
- Windham Theatre Guild
1%
Kim Aliczi
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Connecticut Theatre Company
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)
Adam Souza
- A CHORUS LINE
- Goodspeed Musicals
14%
Adam Souza
- RAGTIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
11%
David Wolfson
- RENT
- Music Theatre of Connecticut
8%
Andrew Smithson
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Goodspeed Musicals
8%
Dan Gibson
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Ivoryton Playhouse
8%
Eric Thomas Johnson
- ANNIE
- Sharon Playhouse
8%
Bryan Perri
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- A.C.T. of Connecticut
7%
Adam J. Rineer
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Goodspeed Musicals
7%
Angie Benson
- THE GREAT EMU WAR
- Goodspeed Musicals
7%
Melanie Guerin
- SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- Playhouse on Park
7%
Jill Brunelle
- MY FAIR LADY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
6%
Ben Hope
- HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
6%
Mark Ceppetelli
- GOD BLESS US, EVERYONE
- Ivoryton Playhouse
2%
Deniz Cordell
- ABOUT TIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
2%Best Musical (Non-Professional) EVITA
- Musicals at Richter
13%TIARA'S OVER TEANECK
- Pantochino Productions
7%ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Chestnut street playhouse
6%THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Theatre Guild of Simsbury
5%SHREK
- Cabaret on Main Theater
4%RENT
- Shoreline Theatre Company
4%A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Cabaret on Main Theater
3%RENT
- Landmark Community Theatre
3%PIPPIN
- Magnolia Theatre Company
3%YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Eastbound Theatre
3%THE PROM
- Bradley Playhouse
3%A CHORUS LINE
- Opera House Players
3%SISTER ACT
- Center Stage Theatre
3%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Musicals at Richter
3%SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
3%NUNCRACKERS
- Center Stage Theatre
3%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Bradley Playhouse
2%COME FROM AWAY
- Curtain Call
2%ROCK OF AGES
- Opera House Players
2%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- The Little Theater on Broad Street
2%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Downtown Cabaret Theatre
2%CAMELOT
- Brookfield Theatre
2%THE WEDDING SINGER
- Connecticut Theatre Company
2%LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL
- Wagner Iovanna Studio Performances
2%MYSTIC PIZZA
- The Whitney Players
2%Best Musical (Professional) A CHORUS LINE
- Goodspeed Musicals
18%ANNIE
- Sharon Playhouse
13%WAITRESS
- A.C.T. of Connecticut
10%A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Goodspeed
9%RAGTIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
8%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Summer Theatre of New Canaan
7%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- A.C.T. of Connecticut
7%JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Ivoryton Playhouse
5%MY FAIR LADY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
5%IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Music Theatre of Connecticut
5%SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- Playhouse on Park
4%ALL SHOOK UP
- Goodspeed Musicals
4%HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
3%ABOUT TIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
2%MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
- Sharon Playhouse
2%Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional) GAME ON!
- Hole in the Wall Theater
17%TIARAS OVER TEANECK
- Pantochino Productions
16%THE LADYKILLING OF CHATTANOOGA
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
10%AT THE WEDDING
- Brookfield Theatre
9%THE RADIO’S PLAYING
- Hole in the Wall Theater
7%A GOODNIGHT KISS
- Goshen Players
7%GRANDMA'S GOT A GUN
- Colchester Community Theatre
7%ALL THE UNIMPORTANT THINGS
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
7%DECADES IN CONCERT: THE 80S
- Downtown Cabaret Theatre
7%A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN
- Curtain Call
6%UPSTATE
- TheatreWorks New Milford
5%CAUSATION
- Brookfield Theatre
3%Best New Play Or Musical (Professional) ABOUT TIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
29%THE BARONESS
- Playhouse on Park
28%GOD BLESS US, EVERYONE!
- Ivoryton Playhouse
22%THE GREAT EMU WAR
- Goodspeed Musicals
21%Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Jazzy Cores
- EVITA
- Musicals at Richter
14%
Mary Mannix
- TIARAS OVER TEANECK
- Pantochino Productions
7%
Aiden Masterbone
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Cabaret on Main Theater
6%
Adam Leidemer
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Little Theater on Broad St
4%
Jennifer Wallace
- CAMELOT
- Brookfield Theatre
3%
Allison Bradshaw
- LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL
- Wagner Iovanna Studio Performances
3%
Lucas Dylan
- RENT
- Shoreline Theatre Company
2%
Lauren D’attilo
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Musicals at Richter
2%
Mike Riso
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Theatre Guild of Simsbury
2%
Abby Paige
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Square Foot Theater
2%
Yvette Copeland
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Chestnut street playhouse
2%
Michael King
- ROCK OF AGES
- Opera House Players
2%
Mia Bekech
- SISTER ACT
- Center Stage Theatre
2%
Kyle Riedinger
- SHREK
- Cabaret on Main Theater
2%
Colleen Gunning
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Theatre Guild of Simsbury
1%
Amy Stoelzel
- THE PROM
- Bradley Playhouse
1%
Arden Allen
- THE PROM
- The Bradley Playhouse
1%
Meg Fenton Funk
- A CHORUS LINE
- Opera House Players
1%
Matt Simmons
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Eastbound Theatre
1%
Casey Ortiz
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Center Stage Theatre
1%
Eilis Garcia
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Eastbound Theatre
1%
Jazmin Hall
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Chestnut street playhouse
1%
Dylan Ryan
- RENT
- Landmark Community Theatre
1%
Jaison Haynes
- PIPPIN
- Magnolia Theatre Company
1%
Lexie Faust
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Castle Craig Players
1%Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Avery Hope
- ANNIE
- Sharon Playhouse
13%
Abigail Sparrow
- WAITRESS
- A.C.T. of Connecticut
12%
Alanna Saunders
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Ivoryton Playhouse
8%
Alex Burnette
- MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
- Sharon Playhouse
5%
Trevor Martin
- MY FAIR LADY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
5%
Brennyn Lark
- RAGTIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
5%
Mamie Parris
- RAGTIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
5%
Cedric Leiba JR.
- RENT
- Music Theatre of Connecticut
4%
Jessica Irizarry
- DADDY LONG LEGS
- Savin Rock Theatre Company
4%
Laura Renee Mehl
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Summer Theatre of New Canaan
4%
Alan H. Green
- ANNIE
- Sharon Playhouse
4%
Karli Dinardo
- A CHORUS LINE
- Goodspeed Musicals
3%
Derrick Penny
- RENT
- Music Theatre of Connecticut
3%
Morgan Morse
- HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
3%
Danny Rothman
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- A.C.T. of Connecticut
3%
Daniel Plimpton
- SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- Playhouse on Park
3%
Evan Bertram
- MY FAIR LADY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
2%
Elena Ramos Pascullo
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Music Theatre of Connecticut
2%
LaRaisha DiEvelyn Dionne
- THE GREAT EMU WAR
- Goodspeed Musicals
2%
Courtney Balan
- ANNIE
- Sharon Playhouse
2%
Jenn Gambatese
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Goodspeed
2%
Jim Stanek
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Goodspeed Musicals
1%
John Scherer
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Goodspeed Musicals
1%
Kerstin Anderson
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Goodspeed Musicals
1%
L Morgan Lee
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Goodspeed Musicals
1%Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Rebecca Annalise
- A FLEA IN HER EAR
- Brookfield Theatre
7%
Olivia Tavares
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- The Bradley Playhouse
6%
Amber Skye Noyes
- TERRA NOVA
- Town Players of New Canaan
6%
Adam Bloom
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- Curtain Call
5%
Debi Freund
- MISERY
- Cabaret on Main Theater
5%
Aaron Kaplan
- WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Town Players of Newtown
5%
Alexandria Palazzo
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Hole in the Wall Theater
3%
Priscilla Squiers
- FAITH HEALER
- Sherman Players
3%
Caleb Hanley
- MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET
- The Bradley Playhouse
3%
Tullio Milani
- DRACULA
- Castle Craig Players
3%
Jeremy Gable
- THE FERRYMAN
- Hole in the Wall Theater
2%
Preston Arnold
- MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET
- The Bradley Playhouse
2%
Todd Santa Maria
- M BUTTERFLY
- Brookfield Theatre
2%
Alex Palazzo
- PROOF
- Little Theater of Manchester
2%
Amanda Bloom
- WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Arts at Bissel’s End
2%
Susan Smith
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Connecticut Theatre Company
2%
David Macharelli
- NORTH SHORE FISH
- Diamond Theatre Company
2%
Emma MacDonald
- ALL THE UNIMPORTANT THINGS
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
2%
David Michael Tate
- THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION
- Town Players of New Canaan
2%
Erin Wallace
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Hudson Shakespeare Company
2%
Alicia Dempster
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Brookfield Theatre
2%
Stephen Clarke
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Bradley Playhouse
1%
Kat Blaire
- NORTH SHORE FISH
- Diamond Theatre Company
1%
Kathleen Narowski
- MURDER INN
- Little Theatre of Manchester
1%
Sara Vegas
- ALL THE UNIMPORTANT THINGS
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
1%Best Performer In A Play (Professional)
Sarah Street
- THE BARONESS
- Playhouse on Park
18%
Rod Brogan
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Music Theatre of Connecticut
16%
Carlyn Connolly
- TEA AT FIVE
- Ivoryton Playhouse
11%
Jen Cody
- SYLVIA
- Sharon Playhouse
11%
Jacqueline Hubbard
- ALABAMA STORY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
8%
Dana Domenick
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Sharon Playhouse
8%
Anthony Vaughn Merchant
- ALABAMA STORY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
7%
Christopher McLinden
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Sharon Playhouse
7%
Jennifer Van Dyck
- SYLVIA
- Sharon Playhouse
6%
Nicholas-Tyler Corbin
- ALABAMA STORY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
5%
Jonathan Walker
- SYLVIA
- Sharon Playhouse
3%Best Play (Non-Professional) MOONLIGHT OVER BUFFALO
- Ridgefield Theater Barn
12%DIAL M FOR MURDER
- Windham Theatre Guild
8%THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- The Bradley Playhouse
7%MISERY
- Cabaret On Main Theater
6%THE FERRYMAN
- Hole in the Wall Theater
6%TERRA NOVA
- Town Players of New Canaan
5%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Connecticut Theatre Company
4%MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET
- The Bradley Playhouse
4%NORTH SHORE FISH
- Diamond Theatre Company
3%THE FATHER
- Drama Works Theatre
3%THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION
- Town Players of New Canaan
3%OTHER DESERT CITIES
- Dionysus theatre company
3%A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Bradley Playhouse
3%THE LADY KILLER OF CHATTANOOGAA
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
3%MY CHILDREN! MY AFRICA!
- Eastbound Theatre
3%PLAZA SUITE
- Little Theatre of Manchester
2%A FLEA IN HER EAR
- Brookfield Theatre
2%A FEW GOOD MEN
- Curtain Call
2%TWELFTH NIGHT
- Hudson Shakespeare Company
2%PHILADELPHIA, HERE I COME
- Clan na Gael Players
2%MURDER INN
- Little Theatre of Manchester
2%THE CURIOUS SAVAGE
- The Bradley Playhouse
2%M BUTTERFLY
- Brookfield Theatre
2%WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Arts at Bissell’s End
1%A GOODNIGHT KISS
- Goshen Players
1%Best Play (Professional) AS YOU LIKE IT
- Valley Shakespeare Festival
21%MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Music Theatre of Connecticut
16%THE MOUSETRAP
- Sharon Playhouse
14%ALABAMA STORY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
12%ENGLISH
- Theaterworks Hartford
10%TEA AT FIVE
- Ivoryton Playhouse
10%THE BARONESS
- Playhouse on Park
9%SYLVIA
- Sharon Playhouse
6%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
David Kievit
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Downtown Cabaret Theatre
17%
Von Del Mar
- TIARAS OVER TEANECK
- Pantochino Productions
10%
Andrew Lugo
- THE PROM
- Bradley Playhouse
8%
Julianna Corrales
- THE FERRYMAN
- Hole in the Wall Theater
5%
Greg Brock
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- The Bradley Playhouse
4%
Alan Piotrowicz
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE: IN CONCERT
- Brief Cameo Productions
4%
Shane William Kegler
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- The Bradley Playhouse
3%
Andrew Okell
- A FLEA IN HER EAR
- Brookfield Theatre
3%
David Macharelli
- PLAZA SUITES
- Little Theater of Manchester
3%
Deborah Burke
- TERRA NOVA
- Town Players of New Canaan
3%
Steve Loftus
- EVITA
- Musicals at Richter
3%
Andrew Okell
- CAMELOT
- Brookfield Theatre
3%
Eric Boucher
- ROCK OF AGES
- Opera House Players
3%
Scott Sheldon
- SISTER ACT
- Center Stage
3%
Robert Bria
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Musicals at Richter
3%
Diana Matsuzaki
- NEWSIES
- Colchester Community Theatre
2%
William Corriveau
- THE CURIOUS SAVAGE
- The Bradley Playhouse
2%
Duane Campbell
- JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE
- Connecticut Theatre Company
2%
Joel Reynolds & Deborah Burke
- THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION
- Town Players of New Canaan
2%
Andrew Okell
- M BUTTERFLY
- Brookfield Theatre
2%
Andrew Okell
- CALENDAR GIRLS
- Brookfield Theatre
2%
David Macherelli
- NORTH SHORE FISH
- Diamond Theatre Company
2%
Larry Klein
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Castle Craig Players
2%
Ryan Stack
- A CHORUS LINE
- Opera House Players
2%
Kevin Pelkey
- MY CHILDREN! MY AFRICA!
- Eastbound Theatre
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Ann Beyersdorfer
- A CHORUS LINE
- Goodspeed Musicals
12%
April Bartlett
- LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
- Music Theatre of Connecticut
11%
Christopher & Justin Swader
- ANNIE
- Sharon Playhouse
11%
Beowulf Boritt
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Goodspeed Musicals
7%
Cully Long
- MY FAIR LADY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
7%
Kristen Martino
- WAITRESS
- A.C.T. of Connecticut
7%
Emmie Finckel
- RAGTIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
6%
David L. Arsenault
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Goodspeed Musicals
6%
Christopher & Justin Swader
- MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
- Sharon Playhouse
5%
David Goldstein
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- A.C.T. of Connecticut
5%
Christopher & Justin Swader
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Sharon Playhouse
4%
John Bono
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
4%
Starlet Jacobs
- TEA AT FIVE
- Ivoryton Playhouse
4%
Robert Doiron
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Chestnut Street playhouse
3%
Christopher & Justin Swader
- SYLVIA
- Sharon Playhouse
3%
Glenn Bassett
- ALABAMA STORY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
2%
Glenn Bassett
- HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
2%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Mark Firestone
- EVITA
- Musicals at Richter
19%
Tyler Kittleman
- TIARAS OVER TEANECK
- Pantochino Productions
12%
Aidan Horrigan
- THE PROM
- The Bradley Playhouse
8%
Dan Pennington and Mike Frischman
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
6%
Chris Corrrales
- GAME ON!
- Hole in the Wall Theater
6%
Nick Rapuano
- MISERY
- Cabaret on Main Theater
5%
DANIEL BRIA
- COME FROM AWAY
- Curtain Call
5%
Bill Watson
- GRANDMA'S GOT A GUN
- Colchester Community Theatre
5%
Bill Watson
- NEWSIES
- Colchester Community Theatre
4%
Seth Crino
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Bradley Playhouse
4%
Matt Sullivan
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Center Stage Theatre
4%
Deborah Burke
- TERRA NOVA
- Town Players of New Canaan
3%
Nicholas Jorrge
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- The Bradley Playhouse
3%
Deborah Burke
- THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION
- Town Players of New Canaan
3%
Don Rowe
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Eastbound Theatre
2%
Jeremy Woloski
- MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET
- The Bradley Playhouse
2%
Seth Crino
- THE CURIOUS SAVAGE
- The Bradley Playhouse
2%
Gabbi Mendelsohn
- DESCRIBE THE NIGHT
- Dionysus theatre company
2%
Lou, Tony & Eric
- A FLEA IN HER EAR
- Brookfield Theatre
2%
Lou Okell
- M BUTTERFLY
- Brookfield Theatre
1%
Lou Okell
- AT THE WEDDING
- Brookfield Theatre
1%
Laina Kominos
- MY CHILDREN! MY AFRICA!
- Eastbound Theatre
1%
Lou Okell
- CALENDAR GIRLS
- Brookfield Theatre
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Dustin Pfaender
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Ivoryton Playhouse
16%
Dustin Pfaender
- MY FAIR LADY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
12%
Graham Stone
- ANNIE
- Sharon Playhouse
12%
Jay Hilton
- RAGTIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
7%
Jay Hilton
- A CHORUS LINE
- Goodspeed Musicals
7%
Graham Stone
- MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
- Sharon Playhouse
7%
Jay Hilton
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Goodspeed Musicals
6%
Lindsay Jones
- FEVER DREAMS
- Theatreworks Hartford
6%
Jon Damast
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Music Theatre of Connecticut
5%
Jeff Sherwood
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- A.C.T. of Connecticut
5%
Graham Stone
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Sharon Playhouse
4%
Graham Stone
- SYLVIA
- Sharon Playhouse
3%
Jonathan White
- HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
3%
Jonathan White
- TEA AT FIVE
- Ivoryton Playhouse
3%
Jay Hilton
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Goodspeed Musicals
3%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Jazzy Cores
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Downtown Cabaret Theatre
16%
Rachelle Ianniello
- TIARAS OVER TEANECK
- Pantochino Productions
7%
Aaron Reynolds
- ROCK OF AGES
- Opera House Players
4%
Alaina McCarvill
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Eastbound Theatre
4%
Will Reynolds
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Theatre Guild of Simsbury
4%
Grace McGovern
- SHREK
- Cabaret on Main Theater
4%
Billy Winter
- A CHORUS LINE
- Opera House Players
3%
Scott Towers
- RENT
- Shoreline Theatre Company
3%
Amanda Magurne
- PIPPIN
- Magnolia Theatre Company
2%
Anika Pinto
- 25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Theatre Guild of Simsbury
2%
Anthony Francis DeRose
- THE PROM
- The Bradley Playhouse
2%
Ashley McLeod
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Musicals at Richter
2%
Riley Sapp
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Little Theater On Broad St
2%
Pedro Figueroa
- RENT
- Landmark Community Theatre
2%
Grace Kennedy
- SISTER ACT
- Center Stage Theatre
2%
Benjamin Elling
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Connecticut Theatre Company
1%
Lexi Kinniburgh
- LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL
- Wagner Iovanna Studio Performances
1%
Cecil Carter
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Chestnut Street playhouse
1%
Sharon Brouillard
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Complex Performing Arts Center
1%
Billy Hicks
- CAMELOT
- Brookfield Theatre
1%
Casey Ortiz
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Center Stage Theatre
1%
Jonna E. Capone
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Eastbound Theatre
1%
Michael Solano
- EVITA
- Musicals at Richter
1%
Paige Lichty
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Theatre Guild of Simsbury
1%
Jack Ferdman
- THE PROM
- The Bradley Playhouse
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Ariana Valdes
- WAITRESS
- ACT of CT
12%
Ariella Serur
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- A.C.T. of Connecticut
6%
Harrison Drake
- ANNIE
- Sharon Playhouse
6%
Carlos Velasquez Escamilla
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Summer Theatre of New Canaan
6%
Behr Marshall
- RAGTIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
5%
David R. Gordon
- RAGTIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
5%
Ella Cahill
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Music Theatre of Connecticut
5%
Camilo Velasquez Escamilla
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Goodspeed
5%
Scott Mikita
- MY FAIR LADY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
5%
Savannah Stevenson
- ANNIE
- Sharon Playhouse
4%
Ryan Knowles
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Ivoryton Playhouse
4%
Keegan Smith
- SISTER ACT
- Seven Angels
4%
Shaunice Maudlyn Alexander
- RAGTIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
4%
Jonah Nash
- A CHORUS LINE
- Goodspeed Musicals
3%
Joseph Dellger
- MY FAIR LADY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
3%
Landry Champlin
- ANNIE
- Sharon Playhouse
3%
Jennifer Babiak
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- A.C.T. of Connecticut
2%
Olivia Fenton
- HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
2%
Robert Mintz
- SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- Playhouse on Park
2%
Keisha T. Fraser
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Summer Theatre of New Canaan
2%
Jason Williams
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Summer Theatre of New Canaan
2%
Rashidra Scott
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Goodspeed Musicals
2%
Maeve Marbury
- WAITRESS
- A.C.T. of Connecticut
2%
Mikaela Secada
- A CHORUS LINE
- Goodspeed Musicals
1%
Miles Langrick
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Summer Theatre of New Canaan
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Amelia Nemeth
- NORTH SHORE FISH
- Diamond Theatre Company
9%
Andrew Rosestein
- MISERY
- Cabaret on Main Theater
7%
Andrés Idrovo
- M BUTTERFLY
- Brookfield Theatre
6%
Colin McLoone
- A FLEA IN HER EAR
- Brookfield Theatre
6%
Dan Murphy
- TERRA NOVA
- Town Players of New Canaan
4%
Andrew Blanchard
- WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Town Players of Newtown
3%
William Corriveau
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Bradley Playhouse
3%
Patrick Joyce
- MURDER INN
- Little Theatre of Manchester
3%
Sophie Marcus
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- The Bradley Playhouse
3%
Trevor Burch
- THE FERRYMAN
- Hole in the Wall Theater
3%
Priscilla Mollard
- THE FERRYMAN
- Hole in the Wall Theater
2%
Ashley Rockwood
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Hudson Shakespeare Company
2%
Bill Rodman
- DRACULA
- Castle Craig Players
2%
Chris Turner
- ALL THE UNIMPORTANT THINGS
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
2%
Bill Mullen
- THE FERRYMAN
- Hole in the Wall Theater
2%
Dave Clark
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- The Bradley Playhouse
2%
Brodey Ott
- ANTIGONE
- Eastbound Theatre
2%
William Alexson
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- The Bradley Playhouse
2%
Nichelle Rollins
- ALL THE UNIMPORTANT THINGS
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
2%
Andres Idrovo Castillo
- A FLEA IN HER EAR
- Brookfield Theatre
2%
Lucy Babbitt
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- Westport Community Theatre
2%
Terrance J. Peters
- NORTH SHORE FISH
- Diamond Theater Company
2%
Kelly Lazenby
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Connecticut Theatre Company
2%
Jim Douglas
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- The Bradley Playhouse
1%
Eilis Garcia
- ANTIGONE
- Eastbound Theatre
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)
Matt Mancuso
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Music Theatre of Connecticut
20%
Caroline Kinsolving
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Sharon Playhouse
15%
Allie Seibold
- ALABAMA STORY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
11%
Sam Given
- GOD BLESS US, EVERYONE!
- Ivoryton Playhouse
10%
Nick Apostolina
- THE BARONESS
- Playhouse on Park
10%
Sienna Brann
- SYLVIA
- Sharon Playhouse
9%
Reid Sinclair
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Sharon Playhouse
7%
Daryll Heysham
- ALABAMA STORY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
7%
Will Nash Broyles
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Sharon Playhouse
6%
Michael Irvin Pollard
- ALABAMA STORY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
5%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional) GAME ON!
- Hole in the Wall Theater
18%DOROTHY'S CHRISTMAS IN OZ
- Pantochino Productions
18%DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
- Little Theatre on Broad Street
12%THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Center Stage
10%MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET
- The Bradley Playhouse
10%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Musicals at Richter
10%LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL
- Wagner Iovanna Studio Performances
7%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- The Little Theatre on Broad Street
6%PUSS IN BOOTS
- Downtown Cabaret Theatre
6%THE ADDAMS FAMILY YOUNG@PART
- Center Stage
3%Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)
Musicals at Richter
12%
Downtown Cabaret Theatre
8%
The Bradley Playhouse
7%
Pantochino Productions
7%
Cabaret on Main Theater
6%
Hole in the Wall Theater
5%
Opera House Players
5%
Center Stage Theatre
4%
Theatre Guild of Simsbury
4%
Magnolia Theatre Company
3%
The Chestnut Street Playhouse
3%
Town Players of New Canaan
3%
Brookfield Theatre
3%
Niantic Playhouse
3%
Ridgefield Theater Barn
2%
Curtain Call
2%
The Little Theater on Broad Street
2%
Connecticut Theatre Company
2%
Landmark Community Theatre
2%
Windham Theatre Guild
2%
Castle Craig Players
1%
Chestnut Street Playhouse
1%
Wagner Iovanna Studio Performances
1%
Eastbound Theatre
1%
Little Theater of Manchester
1%Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)
Goodspeed Musicals
17%
A Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut (ACT)
12%
Ivoryton Playhouse
10%
The Bushnell
8%
Hartford Stage Company
8%
Bushnell Memorial Theater
6%
Sharon Playhouse
6%
Playhouse on Park
6%
Music Theatre of Connecticut
5%
Legacy Theatre
5%
Valley Shakespeare Festival
4%
Seven Angels
4%
Westport Country Playhouse
3%
Theatre of NorthEastern Connecticut at the Bradley Playhouse
3%
Summer Theatre of New Canaan
3%