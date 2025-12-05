Old Crow Medicine Show To Perform At The Warner Theatre For One Night Only

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Warner Theatre will present Old Crow Medicine Show’s Holiday Hootenanny on Friday, December 19, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. in the Oneglia Auditorium.

The appearance marks a stop on the band’s first holiday tour and includes a guest performance by Bronwyn Keith-Hynes. The event coincides with the release of OCMS XMAS, the group’s new Christmas album, which features 11 original songs and two covers.

The album includes seasonal material such as “Corn Whiskey Christmas,” the band’s interpretation of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s “Happy Xmas (War Is Over),” and additional originals including “December 26” and “All About A Baby.” It also features renditions of “Holly Jolly Christmas” and the Appalachian tune “Breakin’ Up Xmas.” “The holidays are all about celebrating with family and friends,” says multi-instrumentalist Cory Younts. “A little whiskey can help with the festivities. It's good for what ails ya!”

Old Crow Medicine Show, known for blending influences from early folk, country, old-time, and bluegrass traditions, recently celebrated their 25th anniversary with the Grammy-nominated album Jubilee. The band continues to tour extensively and maintain a national and international audience.

Special VIP packages will be available and include meet-and-greet opportunities, commemorative items, and premium seating options.