DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE Comes to the Warner Theatre

The Warner Theatre will present DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE, winner of the 2024 Olivier Award for Best Family Entertainment, on Sunday, January 11, 2026, at 3:00 PM in the Oneglia Auditorium.

This international hit uses puppetry to bring lifelike dinosaurs to the stage. Join an intrepid explorer across uncharted territories to discover a pre-historic world filled with astonishing creatures, including every child's favorite flesh-eating giant, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, along with a Triceratops, Giraffatitan, Microraptor, and Segnosaurus!

This interactive theatre experience is perfect for the whole family (ages 3+) and delivers both entertainment and education in an unforgettable 50-minute show. As a special treat, all brave explorers will have the chance to meet the dinosaurs up close during a 15-minute post-show meet and greet.

DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE is written and directed by Derek Bond (Sweet Charity, Manchester Theatre Awards 2017 winner, Little Shop of Horrors Manchester Royal Exchange). The creative team includes: Puppet Designer Max Humphries (National Theatre, Royal Opera House, Cirque de Soleil); Puppet Director Laura Cubitt (Running Wild, Chichester Festival Theatre; Don Quixote, RSC; War Horse NT Berlin); Puppetry Consultant Toby Olié (for The National Theatre: Elephantom, Peter Pan, The Light Princess, Hansel & Gretel, NT: 50 Years on Stage and also the original hind puppeteer of Joey in War Horse); Set & Costume Designer James Perkins; Lighting Designer John Maddox and Sound Designer Tom Mann. Produced by Nicoll Entertainment.