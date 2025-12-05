MICHAEL BLAUSTEIN: THE TASTE ME TOUR is Coming to The Bushnell

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Bushnell will present comedian MICHAEL BLAUSTEIN: The Taste Me Tour for one night only, Saturday, January 17, at 7:00 PM in the Maxwell M. and Ruth R. Belding Theater. Tickets are on sale now.

Michael Blaustein is one of the fastest-rising stand up comedians working today. His viral stand up comedy clips have amassed over 900 Million views across all social media platforms. He has sold out venues across the world, most recently closing out his successful 2024 tour year with over 72,000 tickets sold.

When he's not on the road, he's co-hosting the chart-topping hit comedy podcast "Stiff Socks with Trevor Wallace", which has over 70 Million downloads. Michael has worked with brands such as Manscaped, Liquid Death, and BetterHelp.