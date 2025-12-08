Matt McCusker Will Bring HEALING FREQUENCY TOUR to the Bushnell

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Bushnell will welcome comedian, novelist, actor, and hit podcast co-host, MATT McCUSKER to the iconic theater. McCusker will bring his "HEALING FREQUENCY TOUR" to Hartford on Friday, January 23, at 7:00 PM in the Maxwell M. and Ruth R. Belding Theater. Tickets are on sale now.

Matt McCusker is a comedian, novelist, actor and co-host of the chart-topping comedy show "Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast" along with Shane Gillis. In October of this year, McCusker’s highly anticipated debut Netflix special, "A Humble Offering," premiered and promptly skyrocketed into the Top 10.

Tickets can be purchased online, by calling (860) 987-5900, or by visiting The Bushnell box office at 166 Capitol Avenue in Hartford, CT.