Baldwin Wallace University and Playhouse Square to Stage THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL

To celebrate the fifteenth anniversary of their collaboration, Baldwin Wallace University and Playhouse Square come together to present the Cleveland premiere of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical at Playhouse Square's Helen Theatre.

This electrifying musical made its off-Broadway debut in 2017 with BW alumnus, Chris McCarrell, in the lead role of Percy. McCarrell reprised his role in The Lightning Thief's 2019 national tour and carried the role to Broadway when it opened later that same year. McCarrell now returns to Cleveland to direct performers from his alma mater in this special production running Friday, April 22 through Sunday, April 24. Tickets sold out quickly on the first day of the onsale.

The Lightning Thief is a musical adaptation of the novel by Rick Riordan. The story is centered around Percy Jackson, who has his struggles just like any modern teenager. Then, things start to get weird. Percy discovers that the mythical gods of ancient Greece are indeed real, and one of them happens to be his father. This discovery sparks an epic quest where Percy must harness secret powers and assemble a team of demigods in order to prevent the apocalypse.

The Lightning Thief marks the fifteenth collaboration between Playhouse Square and Baldwin Wallace University. This partnership provides students in a variety of artistic disciplines with the opportunity to learn alongside industry professionals. Other than those studying music theatre, Baldwin Wallace arts management students have the chance to help produce the show with Playhouse Square staff mentoring them along the way. The artistic team also includes Lindsay Miller as the show's music director. This experience will serve as Miller's capstone project as the first graduate of Baldwin Wallace's new major in music theatre music direction. Music theatre student, Savannah Cooper, will serve as choreographer of the production, and the design team includes Set and Lighting Designer Jack Ina, Costume Designer Tesia Benson, and Sound Designer Carlton Guc.

The partnership between Baldwin Wallace and Playhouse Square has included many memorable productions for Victoria Bussert, director of BW's music theatre program, including numerous regional premieres and national attention for academic premieres of Broadway productions. "There have been so many highlights over the years, but it's been especially exciting to do the academic premieres of Brooklyn, Passing Strange, Lizzie and The Lightning Thief," says Bussert.

The return of Bussert's former student in the role of director is a delight for her. "Chris was actually in a workshop of a new musical at BW while he was still in grade school, so we go back a long time," Bussert recalls. "I have always loved his creativity, enthusiasm and fearlessness. My favorite experience with Chris was the Cleveland premiere of Next to Normal - he was absolutely brilliant. I'm thrilled he'll be making his directorial debut with us! He was involved in the development of The Lightning Thief from off-Broadway to tour to Broadway. He is bringing all that experience to our students as well as trying out his own ideas to make this production uniquely his!"

For McCarrell, directing this production has many layers of meaning. "I developed the show right next to its creators over the course of 3 years. I've taken it across the country and back. I've performed it in 200 seat houses, I've performed it in 3,000 seat houses. All's to say, I know when this show shines. With the space at Playhouse Square and the type of students Baldwin Wallace's music theatre program specializes in, I think we're playing with magic here."

McCarrell notes that Percy Jackson is a character who resonates with many young people in times of struggle and loneliness. "I wanted the uncelebrated, the misunderstood, and the unseen to be at the heart of this. So, for starters, I knew these characters had to feel incredibly far from music theatre. I think this is a rare chance for younger audiences to see themselves in all their perceived lack of glory onstage. And how that can turn into an entire theatre rooting for them."

The Lightning Thief is on stage at Playhouse Square's Helen Theatre Friday, April 22 at 7:00 p.m., Saturday, April 23 at 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., and Sunday, April 24 at 6:00 p.m. At this time tickets are unfortunately sold out, but the student performers and production team could not be more grateful to receive such massive support from Cleveland patrons and those traveling to see the show.

ABOUT PLAYHOUSE SQUARE

The largest performing arts center in the country outside of New York, the not-for-profit Playhouse Square is Northeast Ohio's destination for Broadway and more great entertainment. Playhouse Square is a champion of arts education and downtown Cleveland, and proud to be the home of Cleveland Ballet, Cleveland International Film Festival, Cleveland Play House, Cleveland State University Department of Theatre and Dance, DANCECleveland, Great Lakes Theater and Tri-C JazzFest.



ABOUT BALDWIN WALLACE UNIVERSITY

Baldwin Wallace University is a comprehensive, accredited, independent university thriving on a foundation of innovation, inclusion and academic excellence since 1845. A teaching faculty leads 86 undergraduate majors, as well as master's programs in business, education and health sciences, plus stackable graduate certificates, customized educational partnerships and community learning programs for all ages. Applied learning is a hallmark of the meaningful and transformational undergraduate experience including original research, study abroad, service learning and real-world business projects. BW serves 3,400 students on a suburban Berea, Ohio campus, 20 minutes from all the experiential learning, internships and career opportunities of metropolitan Cleveland.

ABOUT THE MUSIC THEATRE PROGRAM

The Baldwin Wallace Conservatory of Music's music theatre program, directed by Victoria Bussert, is among the finest in the nation with a dynamic curriculum focused on mastering acting, voice, and dance. Workshops by professionals prepare students for the business side of music theatre. BW performance faculty members maintain active professional careers giving BW students a decisive edge in a competitive marketplace. Current students perform professionally in greater Cleveland, across the country and on Broadway. Graduating students perform a Senior Showcase attended by over 200 industry professionals, and an overwhelming majority of graduates sign with agents shortly afterward.

ABOUT THE ARTS MANAGEMENT AND ENTREPRENEURSHIP PROGRAM

The Baldwin Wallace Arts Management and Entrepreneurship program, directed by Bryan Bowser, prepares students to integrate the artistic and business elements of a career in the arts. Graduates look to careers in the marketing, public relations, development, operations, fundraising, curatorial, front-of-house and education departments of not-for-profit and for-profit arts organizations, including: symphony orchestras, theatre, opera and ballet companies; private dance studios; art museums and galleries; national, state and local arts councils; foundations; presenting organizations; concert venues; broadcast and cable television stations; film companies; and record labels. Students complete requirements in: business, an artistic discipline (music, theatre, dance, visual art, creative writing or film) and arts management, including internships. Program faculty include professionals linking graduates directly to job and internship opportunities.