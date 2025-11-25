Review: SHREK THE MUSICAL at Chagrin Valley Little Theatre

🎭 NEW! Cleveland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cleveland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

When theatre-goers think of the color green, many automatically recall Elphaba of WICKED. Yes, she is definitely green, but she’s not the only musical character of that hue. Besides the misunderstood Wicked Witch of the West there is Shrek, an also misunderstood emerald-shaded-being. (And, let’s not overlook his lady-love, Princess Fiona).

As Elphaba flies around in the newly released movie, WICKED: FOR GOOD, Shrek and Fiona are on stage at Chagrin Valley Little Theatre.

The stage show, often dubbed the "I'm a Believer" musical, based on the show’s song which was originally played as the audience left the theatre. Due to the tune’s popularity, it was incorporated into the score on October 2, 2009, and is now sung by the entire company during the curtain call.

SHREK is a musical with music by Jeanine Tesori and book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire. It is based on the 2001 DreamWorks Animation film of the same name.

The Broadway production of the show received eight Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical. It ran 441 performances. At the time, it was one of the most expensive musicals to open on Broadway, at an estimated $25 million. It has gone on to be one of the most produced community theatre and high school scripts, as well as having numerous international productions and touring companies.

The tale starts with “two ogre parents sending their seven-year-old son Shrek out of their house and into the world to make his living. They warn him that because of his looks, he will be shunned by the world. Some years later, an embittered, grown-up Shrek is living contentedly alone in a swamp. However, his solitude is disrupted when a refugee caravan of fairy tale creatures show up on his property. They explain of their banishment from the Kingdom of Duloc, by order of the evil Lord Farquaad (a dwarf with short legs and a nasty disposition), who banished them for being “freaks,” under penalty of death if they ever return. Shrek decides to travel to see Farquaad and try to regain his swamp.”

And, thus, we are thrown into a fantasy which includes coming in contact with a donkey with a twisted sense of humor, a band of fairy tale characters including Pinocchio, the Pied Piper, Peter Pan, The Cheshire Cat, the three bears, the Ugly Duckling, the Sugar Plum Fairy and the Big Bad Wolf, a lot of singing and dancing, and high antics. And, of course, since this is a fairy tale, a happy ending!

In attending a CVLT production, don’t expect a professional staging. There is not an Actor’s Equity member in the cast. These are amateurs who are performing for the love of theater, interest in developing some experience and entertaining an audience.

The cast is enthusiastic, the score outstanding, and the musicians, under the baton of Heidi Herczeg, outstanding, and Chris Bizub’s directing keeps the action rolling right along.

Highlight musical numbers include “What’s Up Duloc?”, “I Know It’s Today,” “Who I’d Be,” “When Words Fail,” “Build a Wall,” “This is Our Story,” and “I’m a Believer.” The choreography by Lauren Stepanski is ambitious. The settings and projections designed by Steven M. Savanyu, nicely conceived.

Strong performances were given by Tom Jones as Shrek, Caralyn Steck as Princess Fiona, Kaity Poschner as Donkey and Cameron Zona as Lord Farquaad.

CAPSULE JUDGMENT: SHREK THE MUSICAL is a green-tastic script, with a strong score. It’s moral is to accept others for who they are, rather than judging them by their appearance. It teaches self-acceptance, finding your own true self, and the importance of friendship and love that embraces your quirks and imperfections. Be aware that this is a stage show and children who have seen the movie may be expecting more gimmicks than will appear on stage.

SHREK THE MUSICAL runs through December 14. For tickets go to CVT.org or call 440-247-8955.

