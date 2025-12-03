Broadway Peformer Daniel Neer To Star In Solo Cabaret Performance At Bellevue Society For The Arts

🎭 NEW! Cleveland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cleveland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Bellevue Society for the Arts will present Daniel Neer From Bellevue to Broadway: A Christmas Special for a special one-night presentation on Saturday, December 13, 2025 at 7pm. This concert, which welcomes Bellevue native Daniel Neer back to his home town, will feature holiday-themed popular and classical music, as well as well-known tunes from the Great American Songbook and Broadway stage.

"Returning to my home town of Bellevue, Ohio to present a concert is a full-circle moment in my career, and I'm especially honored to be asked to offer a holiday-themed program for the occasion, " explains Broadway performer, Daniel Neer. "Bellevue Society for the Arts is an incredible organization which does an amazing job of offering high-quality entertainment to the entire northern-Ohio region. Incredibly, this year marks thirty years of bringing 'world-class culture with small-town charm', as their motto goes, and I'm thrilled to be a part of this significant milestone for my hometown arts organization."

Daniel Neer, with the assistance of Columbus, Ohio-based pianist Suzanne Newcomb, will offer a cabaret-style potpourri of songs from the Great American Songbook, Tin Pan Alley, and Broadway, along with popular and classical favorites of the Holiday season. The evening will be narrated by Neer, who will also offer stories from his performance career along with inspirational insight into his choice of repertoire for the program. The concert will conclude with an all-inclusive Christmas Carol sing-along!

Daniel Neer's credits include Broadway (La Bohème, Coram Boy), Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center, BAM, American Repertory Theater, and with theater companies and symphony orchestras in America, Canada, and Europe.

Tickets to Daniel Neer From Bellevue to Broadway: A Christmas Special are currently on sale by visiting https://bellevuearts.net/tickets/. Tickets are $15 (adults), $10 (Seniors), and $5 (Students 17 & Under). For more information, visit https://bellevuearts.net/