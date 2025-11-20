THE ABNORMAL HEART Comes to Cleveland This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cleveland native Dawn Sebock is bringing The Abnormal Heart, a solo comedy written and performed by Parker Mills, to Playhouse Square for two performances only at Kennedy's Cabaret on Friday, November 21, and Saturday, November 22, at 8pm. Directed by Marilyn McIntyre, the show enjoyed an acclaimed sold-out run in the 2024 Hollywood Fringe Festival and won the 2024 off-Broadway United Solo Pride Award.

Admission is $36 and tickets are available online. Use discount code HEART5 to receive $5 off. Kennedy's Cabaret at Playhouse Square is located at 1501 Euclid Avenue in Cleveland, Ohio, 44115.

From pretending to be a born-again Christian, to a short career in phone sex, to narrowly escaping death dressed as a gorilla, The Abnormal Heart celebrates the resilience of the human spirit and the idea that a heart never truly breaks, it just gets banged up a little. Equal parts hilarious, heartfelt, and deeply human, the running time is 80 minutes with no intermission.

The show invites audiences to laugh and feel deeply, but it also opens the door for others to speak. In association with the LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland, the production is offering free entry to a storytelling workshop with the purchase of a show ticket. On Sunday, November 23, from 11am–1pm at the Center, this inspiring workshop led by Parker Mills will help participants uncover strength in the very experiences that once made them feel different, transforming those moments into sources of power and pride. Through humor, heart, and honest reflection, attendees will take away the tools to convert life experiences into art and connection. The LGBT Community Center is located at 6705 Detroit Avenue in Cleveland, 44102.

More information on the workshop is available at https://lgbtcleveland.org/events/workshop-the-art-of-finding-your-story/.

Parker Mills is an actor, writer, and teacher. He has taught writing and solo performance at The Village Acting Studio and The Howard Fine Acting Studio in LA, The Penobscot Theatre Company in Maine, and worked with Homeboy Industries to create a storytelling program to help ex-gang members turn their narratives into performance pieces. A proud company member of both Rogue Machine and Pacific Resident Theatre, he has also performed at Celebration Theatre, EST LA, and most recently, Geffen Playhouse.