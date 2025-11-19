THE GREAT GATSBY Tickets Now On Sale At Playhouse Square

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Playhouse Square has announced that tickets are now on sale for the Cleveland engagement of THE GREAT GATSBY, running June 9–28, 2026, at the Connor Palace as part of the KeyBank Broadway Series. The Broadway musical, based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s novel, will arrive in Cleveland following its ongoing run at The Broadway Theatre and international engagements in London and Seoul.

Set during the Roaring Twenties, the musical follows Jay Gatsby’s pursuit of Daisy Buchanan and the world of wealth, longing, and illusion that surrounds them. The production features an original jazz- and pop-infused score and a design created for twenty-first–century staging. The show has been recognized with the 2024 Tony Award for Best Costume Design, the Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for Favorite New Musical, and nine BroadwayWorld Theater Fan’s Choice Awards.

“This production is a big, bold, Broadway version of The Great Gatsby. It's thrilling to see these indelible characters and iconic moments from the novel come to life on stage. This stage production, which honors the novel and its history while also speaking clearly to today's audiences, is a terrific new iteration of this classic work,” said the Estate of F. Scott Fitzgerald.

THE GREAT GATSBY features music and lyrics by Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen, a book by Kait Kerrigan, and direction by Marc Bruni with choreography by Dominique Kelley. The creative team includes scenic and projection design by Paul Tate de Poo III, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Cory Pattak, sound design by Brian Ronan, and hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe and Rachael Geier. Music supervision and arrangements are by Jason Howland, with orchestrations by Howland and Kim Scharnberg, and casting by Stephen Kopel and Jillian Cimini at C12 Casting.

The musical began Broadway previews on March 29, 2024, and opened on April 25 following a record-breaking world premiere at Paper Mill Playhouse. The production also opened in London at the London Coliseum in April 2025 and in Seoul at the GS Arts Center in August 2025.

The novel The Great Gatsby remains one of the most widely read works of American literature, selling more than 30 million copies worldwide and maintaining annual sales exceeding half a million. Its adaptations have included films, television projects, radio plays, and video games.

The North American tour is produced by Chunsoo Shin, OD Company, and NETworks Presentations, with Mark Shacket and Trinity Wheeler as executive producers and worldwide management by Foresight Theatrical.

THE GREAT GATSBY will play 24 performances at the Connor Palace. Showtimes are Tuesdays through Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 1:30 and 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 1:00 and 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available beginning November 19 online or by phone, with group sales handled at 216-640-8600.