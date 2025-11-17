A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS Casting Announced at Playhouse Square

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Cleveland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cleveland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

House will present A Motown Christmas at Playhouse Square from November 28 to December 14, 2025. The production will feature an eleven-member ensemble directed by Tony F. Sias. Tickets are now on sale through Playhouse Square.

Cleveland’s Karamu House will present A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS at the Hanna Theatre at Playhouse Square from November 28 to December 14, 2025. Created and adapted by Nate Jacobs, the production will be staged by Karamu House President and CEO Tony F. Sias, with musical direction by Dr. David M. Thomas and choreography by Errin Weaver.

The show will blend Motown hits with holiday selections associated with artists including The Temptations, The Supremes, The Jackson 5, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, and Marvin Gaye.

CAST

The ensemble will include Christian “CJ” Hall, Jacob Johnson, Avery Lamar Pope, Joshua McElroy, Mary-Francis Miller, Bri Mosley, Renata Napier, Corlesia Smith, Africa Turner, Noire Whitehead, and Kodee Williams.

The creative team will feature costume design by Inda Blatch-Geib, lighting design by Logan Chapman, sound design by Richard Ingraham, and stage and production management by Shannon McManus.

Karamu House became the first organization to receive Associate Company status at Playhouse Square in 2023, a designation recognizing Northeast Ohio arts organizations with established ties to the district. Additional information about Karamu House is available at karamuhouse.org.

TICKETING INFORMATION

The production will run for 17 performances with both matinee and evening options at the Hanna Theatre. Tickets are on sale at playhousesquare.org or 216-241-6000. Group reservations for ten or more may be made by calling 216-640-8600.