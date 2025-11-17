Peter Shaffer's AMADEUS Extends at Steppenwolf Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Due to popular demand, Steppenwolf Theatre Company’s highly-anticipated production of Amadeus has added two additional weeks of performances, extending through Sunday, January 25, 2026.

Peter Shaffer’s Oscar and Tony Award-winning masterpiece is directed by Tony Award winner Robert Falls in his Steppenwolf debut.

Ensemble member Ian Barford (Another Marriage, The Minutes, August: Osage County) and David Darrow (Steppenwolf debut) lead the 18-member cast as rival composers Antonio Salieri and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, respectively. Amadeus also features ensemble members Robert Breuler (Airline Highway, The Christians, Detroit), Ora Jones (Noises Off, The Doppelgänger, The Brother/Sister Plays) and Yasen Peyankov (Describe the Night, Three Sisters, Superior Donuts, through December 21, 2025) with William Dick (Choir Boy, We All Went Down To Amsterdam, January 2 – 11, 2026), Andrés Enriquez (Steppenwolf debut), Jodi Gage (Steppenwolf debut), Michael Kingston (The Minutes u/s), Aaron Kirby (Steppenwolf debut), Greg Komorowski (Steppenwolf debut), Jaye Ladymore (We Are Proud to Present…), Gregory Linington (Steppenwolf debut), John Lister (The Crucible, No Man’s Land u/s), Matt Miles (Bald Sisters u/s, Seagull u/s) Aja Singletary (Dance Nation u/s), Joey Slotnick (Seagull), Sawyer Smith (Ms. Blakk for President) and Erica Stephan (Steppenwolf debut).

About the Production:

Vienna: a cacophony of music and intrigue. The emperor's composer, Antonio Salieri, holds court until the flamboyant entrance of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: prodigy and wild child. The two artists begin a vicious and thrilling duet, a rivalry that will define their lives and legacies for years to come. Winner of 5 Tonys and 8 Academy Awards, Amadeus is the ultimate ode to ambition and musical genius, a brilliant requiem for a villain in history – but a hero in his own story. Vi saluto!

Steppenwolf Artistic Directors Glenn Davis and Audrey Francis comment, “We're thrilled to welcome so many ensemble members back to their artistic home. as well as this team of extraordinary performers who round out this remarkable cast. To serve as the company’s artistic leaders during Bob Falls's Steppenwolf directorial debut is an honor and feels like a true commitment to recognizing the incredible history of Chicago's theatrical landscape.”