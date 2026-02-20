Stars & Garters Reveals New Burlesque Troupes And Spring Programming

Starlets and Rising Stars headline expanded February and March lineup in Chicago.
Stars & Garters, 3914 N. Clark St., has announced expanded February and March programming, including performances by its premier burlesque troupe, the Starlets, and the launch of a new resident troupe, Rising Stars. The venue is co-founded by Ronnie Rouge and Colin Kelty, with partners Andie Wonnacott and Tim Boisvert.
The Starlets troupe features Ronnie Rouge, Manny Schevitz, Gata Habbie, Katie Rae Horn, and Dizzie Daisie. Tickets for Starlets Presents begin at $45, with VIP packages available. The newly formed Rising Stars troupe will spotlight emerging burlesque performers in weekly shows.
Stars & Garters operates two performance spaces: The Mainstage (capacity 80) and the Rouge Room (capacity 50), offering weekly comedy, burlesque, improv, and variety programming.
Produced by Coco Runs Everything
Every other Friday at 7 p.m.
The Rouge Room
Tickets: $16
An improv competition styled as a beauty pageant, featuring a rotating cast that includes Dan Feltey, Colleen Grogan, Quinn Hatch, Emmanuel J Ross Hartway, Katie Rae Horn, Ben House, Trevor D. Kelley, Janelle Kloth, Zach Masso, Cassie McGrath, Pasquale-Monk, Thom Murray, Declan Parker Rhodes, Carlos Rivera, Clay Smith, Jp Winders, and Andie Wonnacott.
Produced by Coco Runs Everything and Gib Christensen
Third Fridays at 9 p.m.
The Rouge Room
Tickets: $20
A slide presentation comedy show in which comedic “villains” present fictional schemes, with audience participation. Each month features a new lineup of characters.
Produced by Stars & Garters
Fridays at 8 p.m.
The Mainstage
Tickets: $25–$60
A weekly showcase of up-and-coming burlesque performers.
First Friday of the month at 9 p.m.
The Rouge Room
Tickets: $10
Stand-up comedians perform five-minute sets filmed live.
Produced by Coco Runs Everything
First and third Saturdays at 9 p.m.
The Mainstage
Tickets: $20
Ages 21+
A comedy show and film screening featuring live commentary and interactive audience activities.
Produced by Devon MacNerland
Saturdays at 5 p.m.
The Rouge Room
Free admission
Ages 21+
An open mic for developing stand-up comedians.
Mondays at 7 p.m.
The Rouge Room
Free admission
An improv workshop open to all experience levels.
Tickets and additional information are available at StarsAndGarterstheater.com or by calling 773-242-9929.
Founded in 2025, Stars & Garters is a woman-owned entertainment venue inspired by Chicago’s historic Star & Garter Theatre, originally opened in 1908.
Videos