Stars & Garters Reveals New Burlesque Troupes And Spring Programming

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Stars & Garters, 3914 N. Clark St., has announced expanded February and March programming, including performances by its premier burlesque troupe, the Starlets, and the launch of a new resident troupe, Rising Stars. The venue is co-founded by Ronnie Rouge and Colin Kelty, with partners Andie Wonnacott and Tim Boisvert.

The Starlets troupe features Ronnie Rouge, Manny Schevitz, Gata Habbie, Katie Rae Horn, and Dizzie Daisie. Tickets for Starlets Presents begin at $45, with VIP packages available. The newly formed Rising Stars troupe will spotlight emerging burlesque performers in weekly shows.

Stars & Garters operates two performance spaces: The Mainstage (capacity 80) and the Rouge Room (capacity 50), offering weekly comedy, burlesque, improv, and variety programming.

COMEDY PAGEANT

Produced by Coco Runs Everything

Every other Friday at 7 p.m.

The Rouge Room

Tickets: $16

An improv competition styled as a beauty pageant, featuring a rotating cast that includes Dan Feltey, Colleen Grogan, Quinn Hatch, Emmanuel J Ross Hartway, Katie Rae Horn, Ben House, Trevor D. Kelley, Janelle Kloth, Zach Masso, Cassie McGrath, Pasquale-Monk, Thom Murray, Declan Parker Rhodes, Carlos Rivera, Clay Smith, Jp Winders, and Andie Wonnacott.

M.A.S.T.E.R.M.I.N.D.S

Produced by Coco Runs Everything and Gib Christensen

Third Fridays at 9 p.m.

The Rouge Room

Tickets: $20

A slide presentation comedy show in which comedic “villains” present fictional schemes, with audience participation. Each month features a new lineup of characters.

RISING STARS BURLESQUE REVIEW

Produced by Stars & Garters

Fridays at 8 p.m.

The Mainstage

Tickets: $25–$60

A weekly showcase of up-and-coming burlesque performers.

DK’S FULL FIVE FRIDAYS

First Friday of the month at 9 p.m.

The Rouge Room

Tickets: $10

Stand-up comedians perform five-minute sets filmed live.

LAUGH-ALONG LIVE!

Produced by Coco Runs Everything

First and third Saturdays at 9 p.m.

The Mainstage

Tickets: $20

Ages 21+

A comedy show and film screening featuring live commentary and interactive audience activities.

CHICAGO WORKSHOP MIC

Produced by Devon MacNerland

Saturdays at 5 p.m.

The Rouge Room

Free admission

Ages 21+

An open mic for developing stand-up comedians.

SHORT-FORM IMPROV WORKSHOP

Mondays at 7 p.m.

The Rouge Room

Free admission

An improv workshop open to all experience levels.

Tickets and additional information are available at StarsAndGarterstheater.com or by calling 773-242-9929.

Founded in 2025, Stars & Garters is a woman-owned entertainment venue inspired by Chicago’s historic Star & Garter Theatre, originally opened in 1908.