MISFIT VARIETY SHOW to Bring Comedy to The Annoyance Theatre

On Friday the 13th, the unluckiest night of the year, the Misfit Variety Show returns to Chicago at The Annoyance Theatre for the third straight year with a night of comedy that chooses joy, connection, and community in an otherwise scary time.

A joyride of heartwarmingly irreverent comedy for the weirdos, rebels, and the misunderstood, the Misfit Variety Show brings together a rotating cast of eclectic performers to celebrate the beauty of not fitting in. Hosted by Lauren LoGiudice (HBO), described as "fierce" by The New York Times, the Misfit Variety Show blends stand-up, storytelling, character-driven comedy. Recently named a Time Out New York Pick, the show has built a devoted following by creating rooms where outsiders discover community and commiseration.

The Chicago performance is part of LoGiudice's Standing Tall Together Tour, a tongue-in-cheek title that nods both to the comedian's literal height and to the tour's larger mission: bringing misfits across the country a place to stand tall as they are. The show's collaboration with Center on Halsted highlights its focus on building community through laughter, particularly for those who don't always see themselves reflected onstage.