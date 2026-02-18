Video/Photos: Pulitzer Prize-Winner ENGLISH At Alley Theatre

The Pulitzer Prize-winning play is running now at Neuhaus Theatre.
The production of ENGLISH is now on stage at Neuhaus Theatre, and photos and video highlights have been released. The play runs from February 13 through March 8, 2026.
Written by Sanaz Toossi and directed by Evren Odcikin, ENGLISH won the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The play follows five strangers enrolled in an Iranian TOEFL class as they navigate language, identity, and connection. Each student brings a personal motivation for learning English, confronting what is lost and gained in translation as unexpected relationships take shape.
The production runs approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes with no intermission. It contains strong language and brief references to sexual situations.
Photo Credit: Melissa Taylor
Pantea Ommi
Shadee Vossoughi and Jamie Rezanour
Jamie Rezanour and Nima Rakhshanifar
Pantea Ommi as Roya, Vaneh Assadourian, Jamie Rezanour, Shadee Vossoughi, and Nima Rakhshanifar
Videos