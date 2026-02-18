Video/Photos: Pulitzer Prize-Winner ENGLISH At Alley Theatre

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The production of ENGLISH is now on stage at Neuhaus Theatre, and photos and video highlights have been released. The play runs from February 13 through March 8, 2026.

Written by Sanaz Toossi and directed by Evren Odcikin, ENGLISH won the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The play follows five strangers enrolled in an Iranian TOEFL class as they navigate language, identity, and connection. Each student brings a personal motivation for learning English, confronting what is lost and gained in translation as unexpected relationships take shape.

The production runs approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes with no intermission. It contains strong language and brief references to sexual situations.