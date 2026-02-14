Photos: First Look at Paramount's Chicago Regional Premiere of DEAR EVAN HANSEN

The production runs through March 22.
Check out production photos from the Chicago Regional Premiere of Dear Evan Hansen at Downtown Aurora’s Paramount Theatre.
Paramount’s new staging, directed by Jessica Fisch in her Paramount debut, is the first produced by any Chicago-area theater since the musical’s national tour.
The cast features Cody Combs in his Chicago-area debut as Evan Hansen, Megan McGinnis as Heidi Hansen, Isabel Kaegi as Zoe Murphy, Jake DiMaggio Lopez as Connor Murphy, Bri Sudia as Cynthia Murphy, Devin DeSantis as Larry Murphy, Pablo David Laucerica as Jared Kleinman and Elaine Watson as Alana Beck.
See production photos here!
Photo credit: Boris Martin
Cody Combs
Cody Combs
Cody Combs
Cody Combbs, Isabel Kaegi, Bri Sudia, Elaine Watson, Jake DiMaggio Lopez, Devin DeSantis, Megan McGinnis and Pablo David Laucerica
Cody Combs, Elaine Watson, Devin DeSantis and Jake DiMaggio Lopez
Isabel Kaegi, Pablo David Laucerica, Bri Sudia, Jake DiMaggio Lopez, Cody Combs, Megan McGinnis, Elaine Watson and Devin DeSantis
Cody Combs and Pablo David Laucerica
Jake DiMaggio Lopez, Cody Combs and Pablo David Laucerica
Pablo David Laucerica, Cody Combs and Jake DiMaggio Lopez
Cody Combs
Devin DeSantis, Elaine Watson, Bri Sudia, Pablo David Laucerica and Isabel Kaegi
Cody Combs, Elaine Watson, Pablo David Laucerica and Isabel Kaegi
Cody Combs
Cody Combs
Cody Combs, Pablo David Laucerica, Megan McGinnis and Elaine Watson
Cody Combs
Devin DeSantis, Elaine Watson, Isabel Kaegi and Pablo David Laucerica
Cody Combs and Megan McGinnis
