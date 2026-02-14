Photos: First Look at Paramount's Chicago Regional Premiere of DEAR EVAN HANSEN

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Check out production photos from the Chicago Regional Premiere of Dear Evan Hansen at Downtown Aurora’s Paramount Theatre.

Paramount’s new staging, directed by Jessica Fisch in her Paramount debut, is the first produced by any Chicago-area theater since the musical’s national tour.

The cast features Cody Combs in his Chicago-area debut as Evan Hansen, Megan McGinnis as Heidi Hansen, Isabel Kaegi as Zoe Murphy, Jake DiMaggio Lopez as Connor Murphy, Bri Sudia as Cynthia Murphy, Devin DeSantis as Larry Murphy, Pablo David Laucerica as Jared Kleinman and Elaine Watson as Alana Beck.