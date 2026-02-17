Review: DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Paramount Theatre

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

You will be found.

This is the theme of Dear Evan Hansen, the multi Tony award-winning musical by Steven Levenson, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and is currently playing at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora. In her Paramount directorial debut (and what a debut) is Jeff Award-winning and Northwestern alum Jessica Fisch. She has led this amazing ensemble of 8 characters through the anxiety, stress, parental angst, fear and hope of 2 families. The cast is led by Cody Combs in his Paramount and Chicagoland debut as Evan. Megan McGinnis in her Paramount debut is Evan’s mother. We feel everything she brings. The other family is Murphys. Bri Sudia and Devin DeSantis are the parents Cynthia and Larry. Their daughter Zoe, the object of Evan's crush, is played by Isabel Kaegi in her Paramount debut. The role of son Connor Murphy is portrayed by Jake DiMaggio Lopez. Evan’s closest friend, Jake Kleinman, is played by Pablo David Laucerica. Evan becomes friends with Alana Beck, portrayed by Elaine Watson in her Paramount debut.

The powerful impact of this story will stay with you. The second act with its revelations will make your emotions roller coaster. You might think you know where the story is going but you don't. The audience is completely silent. No sound at all. As an important note, the subject matter is very intense. A gentleman walked out. Evan, in trying to help himself with his own thoughts and emotions, writes letters to himself. One of his letters is made public. It is interpreted completely differently than as written. There are tragic consequences. Evan then tries to make things right and to help a family cope with loss. Evan's mother has no idea what is emerging. She works and goes to school. Both families finally meet and learn all the truths. Several months pass and Evan and Zoe meet in an orchard to discuss what had transpired. There is a beautiful healing scene at the end. It is needed for the characters but also the audience.

This musical premiered in 2017. The scenic designs by Andrew Boyce and the projections created by Anthony Churchill transport the story back to that time. The orchestra conducted by Celia Villacres playing the original score was as much a part of the storyline as the dialogue.

This is an important story. It shows what can happen with social media even when being careful. The effect of being careless. Trying to protect someone. Trying to do the right thing. It does not always work out as expected. Having people in your life who are there to help and love you makes all the difference.

Reader Reviews

Need more Chicago Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...