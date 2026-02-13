Video: Jennifer Holloway Sings 'Ah! Ich habe deinen Mund geküsst' from Strauss's SALOME

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Soprano Jennifer Holloway takes on one of opera’s most demanding finales in “Ah! Ich habe deinen Mund geküsst” from Richard Strauss’s SALOME. See video of the performance.

As the title character’s obsession reaches its climax, Holloway navigates the soaring, fevered lines of Strauss’s score while Herod’s court looks on in mounting horror.

Based on Oscar Wilde’s one-act play, SALOME has captivated audiences for more than a century with its psychological intensity and lush orchestration. Lyric Opera of Chicago presents Sir David McVicar’s production, set in pre-war fascist Italy, casting a stark light on power, decadence, and moral decay.

Holloway stars in the title role alongside Alex Boyer and Tanja Ariane Baumgartner. The opera features Strauss’s richly expressive score and German libretto, including the famed “Dance of the Seven Veils” and the harrowing final scene.

Content advisory: SALOME contains adult themes, brief nudity, and disturbing imagery.

Language: Sung in German with projected English titles.

Running time: 1 hour and 40 minutes, with no intermission.

Location: Lyric Opera House.

Composer: Richard Strauss.