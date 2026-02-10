Review: HOLIDAY at Goodman Theatre

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Goodman Theatre continues its centennial season with the endearing and lively romantic comedy HOLIDAY. This adapted play by Richard Greenberg (taken from Philip Barry’s 1928 play HOLIDAY) has classic conventions of the romance genre. While the original play — made famous by a 1938 film starring Katharine Hepburn and Cary Grant — was billed as a screwball comedy, Greenberg’s version isn’t farcical so much as it’s pure rom com.

New money and old money collide when the uber-wealthy Julia Seton brings her successful and scrappy fiancé Johnny Case home to meet the family — Julia's older sister, Linda, younger brother Ned, and tyrannical father Edward, the Seton patriarch. But when Johnny goes toe-to-toe in his first conversation with Linda, their witty banter lays the foundation for some complicated relationship dynamics. Linda, an artist who has forsaken the family mansion on the Upper East Side for a modest apartment in Red Hook, may also prove a better match for Johny’s values.

Greenberg’s play sets the action in December 2019 and January 2020 so this rom com feels decidedly contemporary and familiar — but the Seton family doesn’t yet know what will hit them when the pandemic comes to call. Greenberg understands how to deploy his romantic comedy tropes well. Of course, I could spot some of the plot twists coming a mile away (and I hadn’t seen the 1938 film prior to attending).

I appreciate that Greenberg adds some texture to the play’s morals. Eschewing the fully stereotypical money or love dichotomy, HOLIDAY instead asks if love — combined with enough money to survive and live comfortably — might instead be a better aim. While Greenberg’s play remains light and fun, this richer moral point makes the text more dynamic.



Former Goodman Theatre Artistic Director Robert Falls has returned to direct this production with a stellar cast. Bryce Gangel is sensational as Linda. She’s supremely charming and witty, but she’s also mastered Linda’s discontent. As Julia points out, “What’s more privileged than being sad about being privileged?” Gangel walks that fine line — it would be easy to make Linda seem whiny or overly self-indulgent; instead, she really leans into Linda’s search for purpose. Luigi Sottile is winsome as Johnny Case; he has an easygoing energy that makes him immediately likeable. While I don’t think Gangel and Sottile have much chemistry, they play Linda and Johnny’s battle of wits extremely well.



As the family’s real heir apparent Julia, Molly Griggs has a tall order. Julia’s primarily written as a foil to the more nuanced Linda; her desire for ever more money and her workaholic personality don’t endear her to audiences. But Griggs smartly chooses to take that all in stride. Her Julia is charming but caustic.



Wesley Taylor is impeccably droll as Ned, whose dissatisfaction plays out in the form of substance abuse. Taylor is truly a star — he’s an absolute riot. Just see what he does when his father Edward Seton (Jordan Lage) asks him to “hop to it.” Every acting choice Taylor makes is undeniably right. His deliciously dry deliveries and smart comedic timing make him perfectly suited to the role.



In keeping with the conventions of romantic comedies, Greenberg has also woven in a cast of supporting characters. Though they only appear briefly, Erik Hellman and Alejandra Escalante are magnificently insufferable as the Setons’ deplorable cousins Seton and Laura Cram. Christiana Clark and Jessie Fisher play a married lesbian couple, Nikka and Susan, who are Brooklyn artist archetypes. Both actors inhabit their roles wholly and warmly. Rammel Chan is similarly amiable as the Setons’ overworked personal chef Walter, who grasps at straws when it comes to Edward’s promise to back his restaurant.



I also need to mention Walt Spangler’s opulent set. It gives full Upper East Side family money glamour; it’s magnificently detailed and fully realized. Audiences will be truly delighted.



HOLIDAY is a joyous affair that delivers on what it promises: An escape in the form of a superbly acted romantic comedy on stage. Greenberg’s script offers a delightful blend of classic tropes, contemporary references, and earnest character development. The Goodman’s ensemble — with Gangel in the lead and Taylor as a major supporting player — treat the assignment with aplomb. The romance genre has become increasingly more popular in pop culture the past few years — and it’s so wonderful to see it here on stage, treated as seriously as any other theatrical work (though the play doesn’t take itself too seriously). Rom com fans will love this experience.

HOLIDAY plays the Albert Theatre at Goodman Theatre, 170 North Dearborn, through March 1, 2026. Tickets are $34-$104, subject to change.

Photo Credit: Todd Rosenberg

