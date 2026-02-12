Review: ON YOUR FEET! at Drury Lane Theatre Oakbrook Terrace, IL

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

And it does! The current production at the Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace is On Your Feet, the story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan. It is a jukebox musical but on a higher level. It is explosive, filled with light, great dancing and great music. It gives an inside look of Gloria and Emilio’s lives before meeting each other and then the rise of the Miami Sound Machine and Gloria becoming an international star. Gaby Albo pours everything into her performance as Gloria. Samuel Garnica compliments her as Emilio. This is the oft told story of humble beginnings, family tensions, fights with the executives as to presentation and the cost of maintaining life on the road and family. It also recreates the horrific accident in 1990 which could have taken Gloria’s life and then her amazing rehab work to not only walk but to perform again. The music is such a huge part of this musical as it should be. The catalogue is vast. Gloria and Emilio merged Latin rhythm with American pop seamlessly. The expression used was “rice, beans and hamburger”. It completely changed the music industry. Award-winning Luis Salgado, director and choreographer, has created an emotional and joyous production. The dancing never stops and everyone in the audience is engaged as well. Clifton Chadick’s multi level set is eye popping and includes so many elements that were a part of Gloria’s concerts. Albo and Garnica mesmerize the audience in their portrayals. Claudia Quesada plays Gloria’s mother. She is a force to be reckoned with. She only wants the best for her daughter. There is a poignant moment between Gloria’s mother and Emilio when Gloria is in the hospital after the accident. The Drury Lane Orchestra, under the direction of Chris Sargent, rocks the house with the Estafan’s music.

Gloria’s hard work and meeting Emilio at the right time changed her life and the life of her family. It is a wonderful testament to family, love and belief in yourself. You will be on your feet. That’s the way it should be.

