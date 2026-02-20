Video: CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Marriott Theatre

Watch a first look at Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at the Marriott Theatre. The production runs February 13 through March 28, 2026.

Based on the beloved novel by Roald Dahl, enjoy this delightfully scrumptious musical adaptation that brings to life all of your favourite characters, songs, and confections. A gobstoppingly good time for the whole family! Grab your golden ticket and join Charlie Bucket on this delectable adventure into Willy Wonka’s world famous chocolate factory.