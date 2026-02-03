🎭 NEW! Charlotte Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Charlotte & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theatre Charlotte will present THE FLICK, the Pulitzer Prize–winning play by Annie Baker, as part of its current season. The production will be staged at Theatre Charlotte with audiences seated onstage, and for select performances will move to a working cinema through a partnership with Independent Picture House. Performances will take place February 12–21, 2026.

Set in a rundown movie theater, The Flick centers on three employees whose shared routines gradually expose deeper questions of connection, loneliness, and identity. As they sweep floors and project films, small interactions accumulate into a portrait of relationships shaped in the margins of everyday life.

The production will be directed by Kyle J. Britt, who has described the play as an exercise in naturalism that allows audiences to closely observe the characters’ relationships. Britt noted that the work contains moments of humor while engaging themes tied to depression and racism as they emerge through the characters’ interactions.

In a departure from conventional staging, audiences at Theatre Charlotte will be seated onstage, with the action unfolding in the aisles. Four additional performances will take place at Independent Picture House, situating the play inside an actual movie theater and placing audiences within the environment depicted onstage.

The cast will include John Felipe as Avery, Aedan Coughlin as Sam, Destiney Wolfe as Rose, and Grayson Nauta as Skylar.

Content note: The Flick includes mature language and themes, including discussions of depression and racism, and is recommended for adult audiences.

Founded in 1927, Theatre Charlotte is the Queen City’s longest-running arts organization, with nearly a century of community engagement and more than 500 productions.