Western Piedmont Symphony to Host MASTERWORKS: ROMANTIC MASTERS in January 2026

Western Piedmont Symphony, the professional orchestra of the western foothills of North Carolina, will present Masterworks: Romantic Masters on Saturday, January 31, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. at P.E. Monroe Auditorium in Hickory. This winter Masterworks concert invites audiences to gather and celebrate the season with an evening of rich, expressive orchestral music, offering warmth, beauty, and connection through beloved works of the Romantic era.

The program features a compelling blend of dramatic, lyrical, and emotionally resonant works, opening with Dame Ethel Smyth's spirited Boatswain's Mate Overture, followed by Jean Sibelius's Violin Concerto in D minor, a cornerstone of the Romantic repertoire known for its virtuosity and expressive depth. The evening concludes with Antonín Dvořák's Symphony No. 7, a powerful and deeply moving work that captures both intensity and warmth, making it a fitting centerpiece for a winter concert experience.

Featured soloist Andrew Sords is an internationally acclaimed violinist known for his virtuosic technique and expressive performances. He has appeared with more than 300 orchestras across four continents, with recent debuts in New Zealand, Puerto Vallarta, and Québec City, and has been featured on NPR's Morning Edition and Australia's ABC Cultural News. In addition to his performance career, Sords is a passionate advocate for musical outreach and education.

Behind the Music: Pre-Concert Conversation with Music Director Matthew Troy

Enhance your concert experience with Behind the Music, a special pre-concert conversation led by Music Director Matthew Troy. This complimentary talk, included with Masterworks: Romantic Masters Audiences are invited to gain deeper insight into the composers and works featured on the program before the performance begins.