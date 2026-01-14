Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Alexander McDonald Villarreal - ETHNICALLY AMBIGIOUS - Haywood Arts Regional Theatre



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Claire Depaoli - CABARET - Little Theater of Gastonia



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Angela Harris - 1776 - Belmont Abbey College



Best Dance Production

HAIRSPRAY - Lincoln Theatre Guild



Best Direction Of A Musical

Christopher Donoghue - 1776 - Belmont Abbey College



Best Direction Of A Play

Christopher Donoghue - TWELFTH NIGHT - Belmont Abbey College



Best Ensemble

THE COLOR PURPLE REVIVAL - Little Theater of Gastonia



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Emily Stanton - DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS - The Green Room Theatre



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Heaven Watson-Weary - CABARET - Little Theater of Gastonia



Best Musical

1776 - Belmont Abbey College



Best New Play Or Musical

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Post Mortem Players



Best Performer In A Musical

Ethan McEntire - 1776 - Belmont Abbey College



Best Performer In A Play

Ethan McEntire - TWELFTH NIGHT - Belmont Abbey College



Best Play

TWELFTH NIGHT - Belmont Abbey College



Best Production of an Opera

MAN OF LA MANCHA - Piedmont Opera



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Gary Sivak - 1776 - Belmont Abbey College



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Lauren Parker - CABARET - Little Theater of Gastonia



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Ashley West-Davis - MATILDA - The Green Room Community Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Andrew Achter - TWELFTH NIGHT - Belmont Abbey College



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

BEETLEJUICE - Little Theatre of Winston Salem



Favorite Local Theatre

Little Theater of Gastonia

