Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Alexander McDonald Villarreal - ETHNICALLY AMBIGIOUS - Haywood Arts Regional Theatre
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Claire Depaoli - CABARET - Little Theater of Gastonia
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Angela Harris - 1776 - Belmont Abbey College
Best Dance Production
HAIRSPRAY - Lincoln Theatre Guild
Best Direction Of A Musical
Christopher Donoghue - 1776 - Belmont Abbey College
Best Direction Of A Play
Christopher Donoghue - TWELFTH NIGHT - Belmont Abbey College
Best Ensemble
THE COLOR PURPLE REVIVAL - Little Theater of Gastonia
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Emily Stanton - DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS - The Green Room Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Heaven Watson-Weary - CABARET - Little Theater of Gastonia
Best Musical
1776 - Belmont Abbey College
Best New Play Or Musical
DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Post Mortem Players
Best Performer In A Musical
Ethan McEntire - 1776 - Belmont Abbey College
Best Performer In A Play
Ethan McEntire - TWELFTH NIGHT - Belmont Abbey College
Best Play
TWELFTH NIGHT - Belmont Abbey College
Best Production of an Opera
MAN OF LA MANCHA - Piedmont Opera
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Gary Sivak - 1776 - Belmont Abbey College
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Lauren Parker - CABARET - Little Theater of Gastonia
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Ashley West-Davis - MATILDA - The Green Room Community Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Andrew Achter - TWELFTH NIGHT - Belmont Abbey College
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
BEETLEJUICE - Little Theatre of Winston Salem
Favorite Local Theatre
Little Theater of Gastonia
