Stefano Vignati to Return to Opera Carolina for Puccini's SUOR ANGELICA and GIANNI SCHICCHI

Maestro Stefano Vignati returns to the podium of Opera Carolina to conduct Puccini's Gianni Schicchi and Suor Angelica leading the Charlotte Symphony, following the major international success of his most recent tour in China with Turandot, produced in collaboration with the Puccini Festival of Torre del Lago and We Opera Company.

During the tour, Turandot was presented in China's most important cities and was performed for the first time in history in Chongqing, one of the largest metropolitan areas in the world, with a population exceeding 34 million.

While in Wuhan, Maestro Vignati, in his capacity as an American citizen, was honored by a visit from the United States Consul General to China, the Honorable Christopher Green, who highlighted the importance of this significant international cultural collaboration.

Returning to Charlotte, the production opening on January 16 features two of Giacomo Puccini's most beloved works. Suor Angelica is a deeply moving spiritual drama, marked by some of the composer's most lyrical and emotionally powerful writing, while Gianni Schicchi offers a brilliant comic portrayal of greed and family rivalry, rich in humor and theatrical vitality.

The double bill boasts an international cast, including artists who regularly perform on the stages of La Scala in Milan and the Metropolitan Opera in New York, among them Massimo Cavalletti, Nancy Fabiola Herrera, Marina Costa Jackson, and Eric Ferring in leading roles.

Three performances on January 16, 17, and 18 in the Queen City of Charlotte reaffirm Opera Carolina's role as a leading force on the international operatic scene, honoring the enduring legacy of Giacomo Puccini.