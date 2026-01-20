Davidson Community Players to Stage SHREK THE MUSICAL JR. in February

🎭 NEW! Charlotte Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Charlotte & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Rehearsals are underway for the popular comedy Shrek the Musical Jr., featuring a new generation of performers at Davidson Community Players (DCP). Actors from The Connie Company, The Youth Theatre program at DCP, are putting their own stamp on the beloved story based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks film and the Broadway musical. The production will be performed live February 6-14, at the Cain Center for the Arts.

Davidson Community Players Executive Director Steve Kaliski says the hour-long production is an ideal introduction to live theatre for busy families, offering young audiences an experience they will remember for years to come.

"Shrek the Musical Jr. is the third in our popular series of youth productions at the Cain Center for the Arts, following shows like Frozen Jr. and Finding Nemo Jr. We design these performances with young audiences in mind. Even children with shorter attention spans stay engaged, and families leave having shared something truly special." He adds that the production reminds us that everyone belongs, exactly as they are. "That's a message we're proud to put on our stage and share with our community."

Shrek the Musical, JR. follows the story of a cranky, reclusive ogre who believes "people hate the things they cannot understand." When his peaceful swamp is disturbed by an unwanted group of fairytale misfits, he strikes a deal with the evil Lord Farquaad to get his land and solitude back in exchange for "rescuing" the feisty princess Fiona. With the talkative, loveable Donkey by his side, Shrek sets out on a journey where he ultimately learns that friendship and being different are truly something to celebrate.

For many local performers, DCP's Connie Company is their first step into live theatre and often the beginning of a lifelong love of the performing arts. "This program is special because it produces high-quality youth theatre," says DCP Education Director Katie Mullis. "These are fully staged shows with costumes, lighting, sets, and professional direction, giving young performers an authentic theatre experience. They also receive hands-on training in acting, singing, movement, and stage discipline."

Shrek the Musical, JR. will run February 6 - 14, 2026, at the Cain Center of the Arts in downtown Cornelius and is suitable for audiences of all ages. Tickets are now available online or by calling the Box Office at 704-892-7953 during regular business hours.