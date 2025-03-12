LIFE SUCKS Announced At Hendersonville Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hendersonville Theatre will present Life Sucks., a fresh, modern reimagining of Chekhov's Uncle Vanya that celebrates life's imperfections and the beautiful, messy humanity we all share.

The play runs from March 20 to 30. Patrons can purchase tickets ranging from $5 to $38 at HVLTheatre.org or the Box Office at (828) 692-1082. Groups of 10 or more receive a 10 percent discount.

Life Sucks. by Aaron Posner follows a group of old friends, ex-lovers, estranged in-laws, and lifelong enemies who gather to grapple with life's thorniest questions-and each other. Relocating the 128-year-old Uncle Vanya to modern-day America, this "sort of" adaptation moves from a traditional "realistic" setting to a meta-theatrical experience, where the actors and audience interact. The play asks the big questions: What does it mean to love? How do we find happiness? And, ultimately - does life really suck? Or does it only suck sometimes?

A group of old friends, estranged family, and lifelong rivals gather at a country house to grapple with unrequited love, missed opportunities, and the absurdities of existence. What unfolds is a hilarious, irreverent, and surprisingly tender exploration of the human condition. Vanya is unhappy. The reason for his endless stream of sarcastic, angry comments is that The Professor is currently visiting with his pretty wife, Ella. Vanya is desperately in love with Ella, as is Vanya's friend, Dr. Aster. Vanya's niece, Sonia, loves the doctor but can't get the courage to tell him. Meanwhile, family friends Babs and Pickles watch on as the family twists itself into knots of misery, waiting to see how it will resolve.

"With Life Sucks., audiences will find themselves laughing through the pain, connecting with the characters' struggles, and reflecting on their own lives," says HT's Managing Artistic Director, Victoria Lamberth. "It's a play that's both brilliantly funny and profoundly moving - the kind of theatre that sticks with you long after the final bow."

Nominated for a Drama Desk award and NY Times Critic's Pick, Posner has also reworked Checkhov's Three Sisters as No Sisters and The Seagull as Stupid F*#king Bird.

"I found Chekhov to be a fertile playground," Posner told TDF Stages magazine. "I grew up on Chekhov to a certain extent and have a vocal love for and, at times, a weariness with him. While what he was writing about was moving and human, his themes were very much the concerns of his time and Russia at that particular moment."

"His works are templates," Posner added. "I wrote my plays with the intention that you don't need to know anything about Chekhov to enjoy them. I've been trying to be honest about my own faults, my own complexities, and my own journey as I witness the people around me as they are trying to live in the world as it is now."

Directed by Dakota Mann, the talented cast includes HT newcomers Travis Lowe as Aster, Alexa Nemitz as Sonia, Lauren Otis as Ella, and Stan Smith as The Professor. HT veterans Natalie Broadway as Pickles, Kathy O'Connor as Babs, and Jered Shults as Vanya join them on stage.

The Production Team includes stage manager MJ Greene, choreographer Matilyn Hull, set and lighting designer Bess Park, set dresser and props artisan Amanda McLoughlin, sound designer Dakota Mann, and Costume Designer Marée Starling.

Life Sucks. is sponsored by the City of Hendersonville, the Community Foundation of Henderson County, Discover Hometown Magazine, WTZQ AM 1600 - 95.3 FM, and the North Carolina Arts Council, a Department of Natural and Cultural Resources division, with funding from the North Carolina Arts Foundation's N.C. Arts Disaster Relief Fund, the National Endowment for the Arts, and South Art's Southern Arts Relief and Recovery Fund. The show is rated PG-13 for adult language, themes, and situations.

The show opens Thursday, March 20, at 7:30 p.m., with a pay-what-you-can night starting at $5 per ticket. Additional showtimes are Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. Discounts are available for all six regular performances, including military, senior, student, youth, and groups of 10 or more. The running time is approximately two hours with one 15-minute intermission.

Since 1966, Hendersonville Theatre has been a beacon of inclusivity, providing live theatre and high-quality, affordable entertainment for the residents of Hendersonville and surrounding areas. The Theater is wheelchair accessible, and ample free parking is available behind and in front of the theatre, ensuring a stress-free and enjoyable experience for all our guests.

Hendersonville Theatre is located at 229 South Washington Street. For tickets or more information, call 828-692-1082 or visit HVLTheatre.org.

