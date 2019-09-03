Flat Rock Playhouse Presents Cinematastic: The Music of the Movies

Grab your popcorn and settle in for Cinematastic: The Music of the Movies, a Flat Rock Playhouse original coming to you this September 13th - 28th. This unique concert experience will bring to life iconic songs made famous by movies from the silver screen of yesteryear to today. Featuring an 11-piece instrumental ensemble on stage along with professional vocalists and performers, Cinematastic: The Music of the Movies transports audiences to the moment they first heard songs such as "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," "Moon River," "As Time Goes By," and many more! Crafted with love and pizzazz, this exclusive Flat Rock Playhouse production is not to be missed, as fans of The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Broadway on the Rock can attest.

According to Cinematastic Creator and Flat Rock Playhouse Artistic Associate, Matthew Glover, this one-of-a-kind show features a cast of 15 outstanding professional performers in addition to other talented surprises. Glover adds that his dynamic company seamlessly captures the brilliance of not only the beloved tunes but also the profound universal joys they inspire. "Alongside professional artists, audiences can expect the Flat Rock Chorus, which includes 35 local volunteers, as well as talented members of the Hendersonville Symphony Orchestra. As one of our larger concerts, this will be a showcase to remember!" he said.

Cinematastic: The Music of the Movies promises to capture the emotional and cultural impact of films that have defined multiple generations. Movies like The Jazz Singer, The Wizard of Oz, Casablanca, Top Gun, inspired millions with their relevance and innovation, so much so that these films have been preserved in the National Film Registry for cultural, historical, or aesthetic significance. While these films set milestones, their true success came from the ability to create iconic moments that struck a profound chord in the hearts of audiences. In Cinematastic: The Music of the Movies those moments will be brought to the stage and given new life as they unfold in real time.

Flat Rock Playhouse artistic and production teams will honor and revel in these outstanding moments by embellishing the soaring melodies and rockin' downbeats we all know and love. Audiences can expect a sleek and inviting design that will feature the orchestra onstage with the performers. Following the timeline of the movies themselves, the show will begin in black and white and transition into technicolor.

Cinematastic: The Music of the Movies features Guy Lemonnier, Alfred Jackson, Matthew Glover, Maddie Franke, Heather Beck, James Du Chateau, Blair Ely, Katie Emerson, Dan Lusardi, Cody Marshall, Moeisha McGill, Resa Mishina, Anthony Nuccio, Sophie Scarpulla, and Brian Wittenberg. Alongside these performers will be the Flat Rock Chorus, comprised of 35 local volunteers. The band will feature Stephen Purdy (Music Director, Keys 1), Andrew Rogelberg (Keys 2), Paul Babelay (Drums), Bill Altman (Guitar), Casey Cramer (Bass), Sabrina Kumar (Reeds), Chris Imhoff (Trumpet), Mariya Potapova (Violin 1), Callie Brennan (Violin 2), Emily Poole (Viola), and Jim Lestock (Cello).

Cinematastic: The Music of the Movies is served by Matthew Glover as creator, director, and choreographer. Stephan Purdy will serve as Music Director along with Maddie Franke as Assistant Choreographer and Dance Captain. Adam Goodrum will serve as Production Manager. Elly Leidner will serve as Stage Manager. Dennis C. Maulden, CJ Barnwell, Ashli Arnold Crump, and David Gerena will serve as Scenic, Lighting, Costume, and Sound Design respectively. Cassidy Bowles will design the properties.

Cinematastic: The Music of the Movies is brought to you in part by Mainstage Series Sponsor Henderson County Tourism Development Authority, Co-Opening Night Sponsors Rug and Home and Fields Auto Group, Transportation Sponsor Hunter Subaru, Hearing Loop Sponsor Asheville Head, Neck, and Ear Surgeons, and Music on the Rock Sponsor BMW of Asheville.

Cinematastic: The Music of the Movies runs September 13th - 28th at Flat Rock Playhouse Leiman Mainstage. Performances Wednesday and Thursday at 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM, Friday at 8:00 PM, Saturday at 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM, and Sunday at 2:00 PM. Tickets for adults or children can be purchased by calling the Playhouse box office at 828-693-0731, toll-free at 866-737-8008 or online at www.flatrockplayhouse.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Charlotte Stories

More Hot Stories For You