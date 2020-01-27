Tony Winner Santino Fontana To Appear at EVENING WITH A STAR at CTL

The Community Theatre League, Williamsport's leading community theatre, is thrilled to announce their fourth annual "Evening with a Star" fundraising concert and master class, featuring Tony Award-winner Santino Fontana on February 22, 2020.

Santino Fontana has cemented himself as one of Broadway's foremost leading men as well as a formidable screen talent. In 2019, Santino won the Tony Award for "Best Actor in a Musical" for his groundbreaking performance as "Michael Dorsey"/"Dorothy Michaels" in TOOTSIE. His dual-role also garnered him a Drama Desk and an Outer Critics Circle Award. He is widely known for lending his voice to the villainous 'Prince Hans' in Disney's Academy Award winning animated feature, FROZEN. He was also seen in Universal Studio's SISTERS, opposite Tina Fey & Amy Poehler.

On television, Santino starred on The CW's critically acclaimed hour-long musical comedy series, CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND, as 'Greg.' He also appeared on NBC's drama series SHADES OF BLUE, opposite Jennifer Lopez and Ray Liotta. Other television credits include SINGULARITY, an FX pilot from producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, and guest stars on FOSSE, THE GOOD WIFE, NURSE JACKIE, BRAIN DEAD, MOZART IN THE JUNGLE, and ROYAL PAINS. He can also be seen in the popular web series, SUBMISSIONS ONLY.

Other Broadway credits include CINDERELLA (Tony nomination), HELLO DOLLY!, ACT ONE, BILLY ELLIOT, BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS (Drama Desk Award winner), and SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE. Santino won a Lucille Lortel Award, Obie Award, Outer Critics Circle Award and was nominated for a Drama Desk Award and Drama League Award for his acclaimed performance in Stephen Karam's SONS OF THE PROPHET.

As a vocalist, Santino has performed in jazz venues such as Lincoln Center's Appel Room and Birdland. As an orchestra soloist, Santino has sung at Carnegie Hall, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, and other top tier venues with symphonies, big bands, and smaller ensembles, including the New York Philharmonic, the New York Pops and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.

In addition to the 7:30pm concert, Mister Fontana will also host a Broadway Master Class at 12:00-noon on February 22. This All-Ages Master Class is an opportunity for artists and fans to observe Mr. Fontana working with select participants, learning techniques, tips, and tricks of a Broadway performer, focused on auditioning and bringing "your best self" into the audition room.

Since 2017, the Community Theatre League has held the "Evening with a Star" fundraising concert as a chance for many people to get an up-close and personal experience with one of Broadway's biggest stars. And in CTL's 167-seat thrust-stage theatre, it's an intimate and relaxed environment, without the hassle of traveling to New York City. Previous "Star" performers have been Lindsay Mendez (2019), Laura Osnes (2018), and Stephanie J. Block (2017).

Concert tickets start at $40 and are available at ctlshows.com/EWAS, or by phone at (570) 327-1777.





