THE MIKADO, EH! to be Presented at Gamut Theatre Group

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Gamut Theatre will present Gilbert and Sullivan’s The Mikado, Eh! adapted by Benjamin Krumreig in Harrisburg. Gamut Theatre is the combined theatre company of Popcorn Hat Players Children’s Theatre and Harrisburg Shakespeare Company.



ABOUT THE STORY

“There is beauty in the bellow of the blast.”

Gilbert and Sullivan’s most famous and successful work reimagined as The Mikado, Eh! tells the story of Bertie-Lou, the disguised son of the Canadian Mikado, who returns to Saskatoon to reunite with his love Autumn. To his disappointment, he learns that Autumn is engaged to be married to Coco, the recently appointed Lord High Executioner. Bertie-Lou and Coco come to an agreement that seems beneficial for all, but those plans may fall through when Agatha, a high ranking member of court, shows up to claim Bertie-Lou for herself. Saskatoon is then thrown into a complete frenzy when the Canadian Mikado arrives looking for his son.

With songs like “Three Little Maids from School,” “I’ve Got a Little List,” “The Flowers that Bloom in the Spring,” and “Tit-Willow,” it’s no wonder this became Gilbert and Sullivan’s most popular and beloved show!

The subject matter in this show may not be interesting to those under 12.

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION

Picture this: a chilly night in Downtown Harrisburg, a cup of fresh hot cider from Peggy’s Pub, and a production filled with maple trees, plaid flannels, and harmonies knit tight as a sweater. That is what’s in store for everyone who comes to see The Mikado, Eh! at Gamut Theatre.

For the past three years, Gilbert and Sullivan operettas have become an autumn staple at Gamut Theatre. Last season, Gamut had a smashing run of The Pirates of Penzance. This fall, Gamut is back with their third full-length Gilbert and Sullivan production, The Mikado, Eh!

This witty, comedic operetta puts a new spin on a classic show, distinguishing it from other productions. Join us up north as Director and Choreographer Benjamin Krumreig sets Gamut’s production of The Mikado, Eh! in Canada!

In The Mikado, Eh! you’ll see lumberjacks, lumberjills, nods to Canadian culture, and costumes befitting the royalest of North American athletes. You’ll hear beautiful duets, comedic trios, and original, modern adaptations of classic Gilbert and Sullivan songs, including “I’ve Got a Little List.”

The Mikado Eh! invites every audience member to share a collective experience of joy in the midst of a crazy world. Join Gamut Theatre for the autumnal, leaves-a-turning, hilarious Canadian operetta. We’ll see you up north! We’ll see you at The Mikado, Eh!