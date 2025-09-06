Review: MISERY at Oyster Mill Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Based on the 1987 book by Stephen King, Misery was adapted for the stage by William Goldman. A brilliantly written psychological thriller, Misery explores themes of obsession, addiction, feelings of entrapment, and fiction versus reality. Oyster Mill Playhouse presents Misery under the direction of Anne Marino and Michael Hosler.

Once again Oyster Mill Playhouse makes the most of its limited space, creating the impression of multiple disconnected rooms with creative set design (by Michael Hosler) and lighting design (by Sarah Pinter). The set, costumes, and props are beautifully designed to give the audience insights into the life of Annie Wilkes. The sound design (by Stephanie Finsterbush) includes music to help set the mood between scenes and various sound effects, including a timer alarm and storm sounds.

Misery depends heavily on the ability of a small cast to build suspense, hold the audience’s attention, and react to one another in an organic way. The cast at Oyster Mill is well up to this task. Ron Nason’s Sheriff Buster is the epitome of a small-town law enforcement officer. His slow-paced speech and “aw shucks” disposition is the perfect counterpart to Annie’s obsessive and emotional temperament. Gordon Einhorn takes on the role of novelist Paul Sheldon. Einhorn is a master of facial expressions and nuanced line delivery. The look of confusion mixed with concern and fear in his eyes as Paul begins to realize that Annie is not simply a kind and caring nurse is brilliantly crafted to strike those same feelings into the hearts of the audience. Einhorn’s interactions with Gerren Wagner’s Annie are well-paced and these two actors bring the perfect mix of humor and terror to the story. Wagner gives a riveting performance as Annie. Her ability to deftly transition from starry-eyed hero worship to righteous fervor to depression to violent anger highlights the peaks and valleys of Annie’s psychological and emotional life. This trio of actors are well-matched, creating a chemistry on stage that elevates the performance, making it feel so real that the audience audibly reacts.

If you enjoy a beautifully-written psychological thriller performed by a stellar cast, get your tickets for Misery at Oyster Mill Playhouse now! This play runs through September 21. Visit www.oystermillplayhouse.com for more information.

Photo credit: @shesophoto

