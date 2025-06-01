Review: LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST at Gamut Theatre Group's Harrisburg Shakespeare Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Love's Labor's Lost is one of Shakespeare's earlier comedic works, first performed in 1598 for Queen Elizabeth during the Christmas season. It is the story of King Navarre and his three companions who pledge to avoid contact with women and only study for three years. At this time the Princess of France arrives and is forced to set up camp outside the court with her three companions, to avoid any distraction. It does not work in the guys' favor, and couples quickly form between the two parties. Meanwhile, a Spanish soldier, Don Armado, is falling in love with Jacquenetta, a servant girl. Letters from Don Armado and Berowne are confused and cause chaos. The merriment ends when the Princess receives sullen news, causing the ladies to reject the proposals from the men and impose a delay of one year before any further wooing. Love's Labor's Lost is presented at Reservoir Park by Gamut Theatre Group's Harrisburg Shakespeare Company through June 14th. This fun fast-paced comedy, directed by J. Clark Nicholson, is a fantastic way to kick off the summer season.

This show would not be possible without the fantastic crew that put it together. The Production Team, which includes J. Clark Nicholson, Brianna Dow, Kim Dickerson, Melissa Nicholson, Calian Byard, Tristan Stasiulis, Victoria Wojciechowski, Noah Smull, Mike Banks, Alex Winnick, Hope Mackenzie, Janos Boon, Danelle Cook, Julia Chlaifer, Bella Walls and Lex Russotto, work together wonderfully to build this beautiful, colorful, quick-witted and amazing experience.

It is no easy feat to perform outside, but every actor kept you fully engaged during the entire performance and was clearly heard for most of the performance. On the night the reviewer saw the show, there was some wind, which to no fault of the actors or Production Team, did make it hard to hear at times. The cast includes, Brendan Wolf (Ferdinand, King of Navarre), Calian Byard (Longaville), Logan Uhrich (Dumaine), Alex Winnick (Berowne), Adam Bateman (Attendant to the King), Reb Loucas (Anthony Dull), Joe Regan (Costard), Diego Sandino (Don Adriano De Armado), Georgia Bailey (Moth), Victoria Debernardis (Jacquenetta), Elizabeth Hood (Princess of France), Diana Amendolia (Maria), Ursula Ayler (Katharine), Hope Mackenzie (Rosaline), Mia Graci (Attendant to the Princess), Ryleigh Love (Attendant to the Princess), Kaylee Kramer (Boyet), Joel Colvin (Sir Nathaniel), Brennen Dickerson (School Master Holofernes), and Daniel Hutchins (Mercadé).

The cast has amazing chemistry and timing for their quick quips, and they add onto their comedy with their expressions and body language. Everything from the set, lights, costume and soundtrack transport you back to 1985, adding a fun layer to the show. Some of this reviewer's favorite moments were Alex Winnick's angst as Berowne falling for Rosaline, Hope Mackenzie's snarky yet flirty deliveries when Rosaline is speaking about or to Berowne, Diego Sandino stealing the scenes as Don Armado with his passionate and lively deliveries to his lines, the hilarious dance montage by the guys during the party scene, as well as Elizabeth Hood's masterful ability to transform the Princess of France from merry to serious when she receives the painful news. The Attendants to the King and Princess had great presence even though they had no true lines to deliver. This was a beautifully crafted show and everyone from the cast and crew deserve praise for this show.



Love's Labor's Lost is wonderfully funny and beautifully acted! Do not miss the 32nd annual Shakespeare in the Park production from Gamut. There is no need for tickets, as this is a free show!

Reader Reviews

Best Off-Broadway Play - Live Standings A Streetcar Named Desire - BAM Harvey Theater - 14% Vanya - Lucille Lortel Theatre - 8% Little Women (Klara Eales) - Actors Temple Theatre - 6% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds