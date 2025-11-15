Review: ON GOLDEN POND at Hanover Little Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Golden Pond written by Enest Thompson first premiered in 1979 on stage and in 1981 adapted into a feature film. The story is one that many relate to and still do, with the familiar themes of growing older, family relationships evolving and changing and loss as life marches on. This production at Hanover Little Theatre is heart-warming and full of laughs. Andrea Stephenson did a fantastic job of bringing this play to life with the help of J’aime Elizabeth as her assistant director along with her talented cast and crew.

The set is well designed, having details of long lasting memories and a well loved summer cabin. The crew did a fantastic job with this construction and decor. All the details really help you really believe that this is a summer home that has been loved for many years and holds so many loving memories.

The show takes place over the summer cabin of Norman Thayer Jr & Ethel Thayer, played by Mike Krikorian and Joan Crooks respectively. You get to enjoy how the couple settles in for the summer, seeing familiar faces, reconnecting with their adult daughter who brings her new boyfriend and son to visit, and how the couple is learning how to cope with some of the struggles of their age.

Krikorian and Crooks have amazing banter that bring the play to life. Both of them have great timing and expressions, especially Crooks when she dead-pans and gets Norman back in line. Krikorian plays the unfiltered Norman with ease and has heartbreaking moments when Norman has moments of disorientation. The pair have beautiful chemistry that it is so easy to believe they’ve been coming to this cabin for all these years.

Uri Aguoru plays Charlie, the local man man of Golden Pond, who has known the family his entire life. He has an infectious laugh and is endearing when he stops in for coffee and biscuits. Every time the actor steps on the stage, he brightens the room with either a bad joke or comical entrance.

Jessica Haag is Chelsea Thayer Wayne, is the only daughter of the couple. She has a beautiful arc showing how complicated it can be having relationships with your parents, even as an adult. She captures the hurt of never measuring up to your parent’s expectations well and how the past can hurt you if you hold on for too long.

Douglas D. Cooper is Billy Ray, Chelsea’s boyfriend who is thrown in the midst of all these strong personalities. He does a fantastic job of being the timid man who can also stand up for himself and make sure that he does not let Norman get under his skin.

Sofia “Fia” DiMercurio plays Billy Jr, the slightly brash and outspoken teenage son of Billy Ray. They easily are able to match the witty and unfiltered banter with Krikorian. They have amazing timing with their fun lines, most of which get numerous laughs.

Colleen Mundis rounds out the cast as the voice of the Operator. Even though she only has a few lines of voice over, it was a fun performance with her matter of fact yet sweet delivery.

The entire cast has amazing chemistry and all had fantastic moments that brought this show to a new level. Everyone who was a part of this crew should be proud of this fantastic show. Get out and support Hanover Little Theatre’s run of On Golden Pond, now through November 23.

