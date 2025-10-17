Review: GHOST: THE MUSICAL at Hershey Area Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hershey Area Playhouse presents GHOST: The Musical, based on the screenplay written by Bruce Joel Rubin, original Book & Lyrics by Bruce Joel Rubin and Music & Lyrics by Dave Stewart & Glen Ballard. This version of GHOST: The Musical was further developed and produced by the Fulton Theatre, Lancaster, PA: Marc Robin, Artistic Director and Aaron A. Young, Managing Director, in association with Maine State Music Theatre. The show is performing now through October 26th.

Warning, this show does contain the use of fog, flashing lights and loud sound effects, in case of any sensitive viewers. The playhouse does a great job of making note of this during their preshow speech as well.

The creative team at Hershey Area Playhouse has done a fantastic job bringing GHOST:The Musical to life with all its intricate moving parts. The team of Travis Pierce (Director), Kevin Edward Gane (Musical Director), Kelly Shambaugh (Choreographer), Jasmine Ammons Bucher (Stage Manager/Sound Design/Costumes), Amanda Nowell (Costumes), Douglas Swanker (Set Design), Miguel Santiago (Light Design), Dan Burke (Fight/Intimacy Coordinator) and Rosemary Bucher (Producer) came together and made a beautiful show, all working together in perfect sync. They utilized their space and tech wonderfully so that you feel like you are in the middle of New York City throughout the show.

To further immerse you into the show and bring the iconic Unchained Melody to life is the Pit Orchestra that includes, Kevin Edward Gane (Conductor/Keyboards), Beth Rineholt (Violin) Jacob Green (10/16-10/24) and Jen Killinger Harris (10/25-10/26) (Viola), Adelyn Ruth (Cello), Michael Homovich (Guitar), Eric Boyd (Bass) & Samuel Bolinger (Drums).

When the lights first come up you meet Sam Wheat and Molly Jensen played by Benjamin Eisenhour and Felicia Bair respectively. The pair have beautiful chemistry as the young couple and you instantly fall in love with them as they move into their new home. Eisenhour plays both sides of Sam well, being fun and playful then as a ghost being confused and struggling to make contact. His movements were well choreographed as he passes through everything he touches in his ghost form. Bair is able to play Molly beautifully as she goes through her stages of grief once she loses Sam. Her vocals are phenomenal, tugging on your heartstrings with each note.

Carl Bruner played by Mason Kibler did a great job of being a great friend to the couple but also showing off that dark side. He balanced being charming and sleazy at all the perfect times. Diego Esmolo played Willie Lopez who nailed being the snarky thug from his movements and how he delivered his lines.

Rayonna Bellamy completely embodied Oda Mae Brown. From the second Rayonna stepped on stage, they stole the show. Her performance was electric the entire evening from her beautiful vocals to impeccable timing and delivery of the lines. It was clear they were a crowd favorite and also one of this reviewer’s favorite performances.

Travis Gipe plays the Subway Ghost and Sherri Rowland plays the Hospital Ghost, who both show off the differing sides of the afterlife. Gipe wonderfully plays the threatening and harshness but also is able to soften when revealed what actually happened to him. Whereas Rowland is wonderfully endearing and kind as she helps Sam understand his new situation.

Clara & Louise, right hand women to Oda Mae Brown are portrayed by Carrine Lawson and Zaria Carter respectively. These ladies add to the showmanship of Oda Mae and make it feel like there is a show within a show happening. Each one has wonderful expressions and responses to Oda Mae’s outbursts. Especially during the scene with Mrs. Santiago, played by Amy Jo Brixius. Brixius has hilarious expressions and quips, rivaling Bellamy during their scene together.

To round out the cast is the ensemble that consists of Nicoletta Ariano, Amy Jo Brixius, Sara Burke, Emma Cambley, Marcie Carter, Zaria Carter, Travis Gipe, Benjamin Kapp, Diego Esmolo, Carrine Lawson, Caleb McElwee, Amanda Nowell, Erica Rowland, Sherri Rowland, Deb Santiago & Rachel Jessie Wilson. This ensemble does a beautiful job with the choreography and vocals during each song, they do not miss a beat. Each one shows off multiple characters and each one is separate from the next.

This entire cast and crew should be proud of this amazing show! You do not want to miss this production, to get tickets visit Hershey Area Playhouse’s website - https://hap.ludus.com/. The production runs now through the 26th.

