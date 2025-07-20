Review: Harrisburg Fringe Festival 2025 DAY 3 PART 2 at Various Harrisburg Venues

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Check out the shows this reviewer experienced during the second part of the day on Saturday, July 19th at the Harrisburg Fringe Festival. Sunday, July 20th is the final day, so don't miss out! Visit www.hbgfringe.com for tickets or stop by any venue to find out how to see these fantastic shows!

Fringe Thoughts #10

Mikki Marvel is "so...fine"

This sketch comedy and clowning show featuring Mikki Marvel is absolutely delightful! High energy and edgy, this performance uses comedy; an astonishing variety of wigs, costumes, and voices; and creative characters to engage the audience and take them on a journey, laughing all the way. It was the perfect show to see at the halfway point of a packed schedule on Sat at Harrisburg Fringe Festival, reenergizing this reviewer for the rest of the night. Catch Mikki Marvel at Culture & Co on Sun July 20th at 4:30pm

Fringe Thoughts #11

I Am Going to Die (And All They Gave Me Were These Lousy Cupcakes) aka Lousy Cupcakes

This LibLab Productions show is, at its heart, a reminder that death is something everyone experiences. Lousy Cupcakes is based on a show concept designed by Lochlan MacLean following a cancer diagnosis. After Lochlan's death, their friend February Schneck further developed the concept into this audience participation dependent improvisational piece featuring Sylvia Grosvold as The Figure. From the first moment to the last Grosvold captivates the audience. Throughout the performance the audience helps the figure to remember who they are and what their life was about. This show explores memory, grief, fear, and relationships, reminding the audience that our lives are made up of the relationships we have with others, and that the impact we have on others is something we often cannot recognize for ourselves. It is a lovely, nuanced performance that is simply spellbinding. Tonight was the last night to catch it at the Harrisburg Fringe Festival but you can keep an eye on their upcoming shows at https://www.liblabproductions.com/

Fringe Thoughts #12

Dr. Glas

This production of Dr Glas is an adaptation by Jeffrey Hatcher of a classic Swedish novel. This psychological thriller is presented at The Harrisburg Fringe Festival by Bebento Productions Inc and performed by actor Daniel Gerroll. Gerroll's performance is a masterclass in not only storytelling but also in using subtle changes of voice, posture, and expression to seamlessly move from his main character, Dr Glas, to other characters in the course of the Dr's story. His piercing eyes, arresting voice, and intensity grab the audience, making them lean forward in their seats to catch every single word of the story. This adaption is wonderfully crafted, and Gerroll's performance is tremendous. This was the last performance of this show at the 2025 Fringe, but if you have the opportunity to see it elsewhere, it is definitely worth it!

Fringe Thoughts #13

Delicate Cycle

Note, this production is rated NC/17--Adults only due to nudity, scenes of a sexual nature, and sadomasochistic themes

Legs Akimbo joins the Harrisburg Fringe Festival once again for 2025 with their new burlesque show Delicate Cycle. This show may be difficult to watch for those who are highly empathetic or get squeamish about physical pain, however, it is important to remember that this is another form of performance art and that, in exploring the human body and the sometimes murky divide between pleasure and pain, this artform speaks to the embodied nature of the human experience as well as sensuality and love. What I found perhaps most compelling about this performance was the attention to safety and care on the part of the performers. This show includes shibari, or Japanese rope bondage. Every knot and every piece of rope is carefully examined and tied and tested during the performance in such a way that those actions become not only part of the choreography but also a symbol of the care we need to take with one another in our relationships. For this performance, Jason Mahaffey joins Legs Akimbo, and they communicate clearly with one another throughout the performance--reminding all of us of the importance of frequent communication in all of our relationships in order to build relationships filled with love, compassion, and safety. It must also be mentioned that this performance highlights Legs Akimbo's incredible muscle control and agility. It is definitely not a performance for everyone, but it is a clear example of the way in which art can push boundaries, make us uncomfortable, and teach us something about ourselves and our world.

