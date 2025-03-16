Review: FRANKENSTEIN at Gamut Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mary Shelley’s 1818 Gothic science fiction novel Frankenstein continues to intrigue readers and audiences today. It has been adapted for the stage and screen numerous times, and each adaptation reveals new depths in this story and the way in which its timeless themes grip the imagination. Gamut Theatre brings Nick Dear’s stage adaptation to life March 15-30.

Directed by Jeff Luttermoser, this unique and stirring production of Frankenstein challenges audience’s notions of good and evil—making each individual confront the question “who is the monster?”. The set, lighting, sound, costumes, makeup, and props are beautifully designed. The staging is creative, makes good use of the space, and increases the intensity of the emotions in each scene.

The cast features Diego Esmolo (Servant 2, Client, Ensemble), Tessa May Eberlein (Servant 1, Woman, Ensemble), David Richwine (Monsieur Frankenstein), Nora Gazsi (William Frankenstein), Bryden McCurdy (Clarice), Erin Shellenberger (Elizabeth Lavenza), Elizabeth Hood (Agatha DeLacey), Trystin Bailey (Felix DeLacey), Clark Nicholson (DeLacey), Alex Winnick (Klaus & Rab), Brennen Dickerson (Gustav & Ewan), Hope Mackenzie (Gretel & Female Creature), Tom Weaver (Victor Frankenstein & The Creature—playing The Creature on March 16th, 22nd, 26th, and 29th), David Ramón Zayas (Victor Frankenstein & The Creature—playing The Creature on March 15th, 21st, 28th, and 30th) (with Calian Byard as Victor Frankenstein understudy on March 26th & The Creature understudy on March 23rd).

In this production, Tom Weaver and David Ramón Zayas share the roles of Victor Frankenstein and The Creature—switching who plays which role every other night. This was inspired by the 2011 National Theatre production of this adaptation of Frankenstein, and seeks to emphasize the ways in which Frankenstein and The Creature “mirror one another’s ambitions and vulnerabilities” allowing “the actors to experience the dual perspectives of creator and creation” (gamuttheatre.org).

This cast is incredible. Every single person on stage fully commits to his or her character, embodying them in speech, movement, and emotion. Their interactions with one another draw the audience into the action and help the audience to see and feel their characters’ relationships with one another. There are so many wonderful moments in this production, but there is only room here to mention a few.

Bailey and Hood are adorable as Felix and Agatha DeLacey. They have wonderful chemistry on stage, and their joy and delight in one another comes across in a very genuine way. Nicholson gives a superb performance as DeLacey. His stage presence is riveting, and his facial expressions and gestures bring his character’s emotions to life. The interactions between Nicholson and Zayas are beautiful. Mackenzie mesmerizes the audience with her dance as the Female Creature in The Creature’s dream. Winnick, Dickerson, and McCurdy offer some much-needed comic relief in their scenes without ever seeming like caricatures and without diminishing the very serious depths of the performance.

Weaver took on the role of Victor Frankenstein, and Zayas played the role of The Creature in the performance this reviewer saw. Weaver’s Frankenstein is ambitious, driven, and obsessive. The manic light in his eyes when he talks of his studies and his experiments is both engaging and terrifying. In his interactions with Shellenberger’s Elizabeth and Richwine’s Monsieur Frankenstein, his performance highlights the way in which his character is disconnected from those around him, finding his passions and purposes only in science and creation. His final scene is absolutely entrancing as the audience sees the lengths to which his passions and ambitions have driven him.

From the very first moments of the performance, Zayas captivates as The Creature. The sheer physicality of the performance is incredibly impressive. The audience is completely enthralled as they watch The Creature learn to move and walk for the first time while finding himself completely alone and confronted by a new, terrifying, and confusing world. Throughout the performance, Zayas is perfectly consistent with his movements, his speech patterns, and his expressions. Zayas and Weaver deliver powerhouse performances together, electrifying the stage and bringing the audience to the edge of their seats.

This production of Frankenstein is unlike any this reviewer has seen before. It is philosophical, challenging, haunting, unsettling, and as relevant today as it was in 1818. Get your tickets to see Nick Dear’s Frankenstein at Gamut Theatre for an evening of incredible, thought-provoking theatre. Visit gamuttheatre.org for more information.

