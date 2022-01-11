Prima Theatre to Present Rock Musical Thriller MURDER BALLAD

Murder Ballas, a sexy and razor-sharp contemporary rock musical thriller is taking the stage at Prima Theatre.

The story focuses on Sara as she struggles with choosing between a stable life with her young family and that of a passionate affair. But unleashed desires have their consequences, and the costs can prove deadly. This modern musical was written by Jonathan Larson Award winner Julia Jordan and indie rock singer-songwriter Juliana Nash.

"This is one of those rare shows that you've perhaps never heard of but leave with it as a new favorite," says Prima's Executive Artistic Producer, Mitch Nugent. "It's gritty, authentic, and a slick date night experience." The director is Elizabeth Lucas, co-founder of the New York Music Theatre Festival and Director of Prima's 2019 production of Jekyll & Hyde. The Music Director is Paulino Contreras, with Movement Direction by award-winning choreographer Kristin Pontz.

The cast consists of a stunning cast. Alyssa Wray plays the Narrator (American Idol Top 9 Finalist). Rita Castagna is Sara (Bonnie & Clyde, Side Show), Connor Bond is Tom (Madam Secretary, Into The Woods), and Joshua Keefer is Michael (Prima's Jekyll & Hyde, Godspell).

Prima's production is the regional premiere of Murder Ballad, taking place March 25 - April 9, 2022. Tickets are available at primatheatre.org/shows. An Off-Broadway sensation, Murder Ballad was New York City's must-see theatre experience of 2013. The original cast album is available on all major streaming platforms. A new production took to London's West End in 2016.