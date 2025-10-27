Fulton Theatre Will Present ELF: THE MUSICAL Starring Ben Fankhauser This Holiday Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Fulton Theatre will present Elf: The Musical as its 2025 holiday production, directed and choreographed by Mara Newbery Greer. Based on the hit film, the stage musical follows Buddy, a human raised by Santa’s elves, on his journey to New York City to find his birth father and rekindle the true meaning of Christmas. Performances will run November 21 through December 28 on the Fulton's Mainstage.

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION

Elf: The Musical features a book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin, music by Matthew Sklar, and lyrics by Chad Beguelin. The production will be led by Broadway’s Ben Fankhauser as Buddy the Elf. Fankhauser originated the role of Davey in Disney’s Newsies on Broadway and has appeared in the national tours of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and Spring Awakening. He also co-wrote the musical Regina Comet.

The cast will include Thaddeus (Teddy) Leaman and Bryce Rugg alternating as Michael Hobbs; Jaygee Macapugay (Suffs, Here Lies Love, Shucked, School of Rock) as Emily Hobbs; Benjamin Howes (Scandalous, Mary Poppins, [title of show]) as Walter Hobbs; Lyda Jade Harlan (Bonnie and Clyde, Anastasia) as Jovie; Chris “Gibby” Gibson (Deathtrap) as Santa; Anthony Wayne (TINA – The Tina Turner Musical, Tootsie, Once On This Island, Pippin, Anything Goes, Priscilla) as the Store Manager; Ian Knauer (Anastasia, Dames At Sea, Mamma Mia!, By Jeeves, State Fair) as Mr. Greenway/Fake Santa; and LaDonna Burns (White Girl in Danger, Caroline, or Change, Follies) as Deb.

The full ensemble includes Caitlin Belcik (Dance Captain), Noah Butz, Quinn Corcoran (u/s Buddy), Jordan Tremaine DeLeon, Marjorie Failoni (u/s Deb), Hannah Hubbard (u/s Jovie), Mallorie Mendoza, Sierra Naomi (u/s Emily), Vincent Ortega (Chadwick), Anthony Savino, Austin Schulte, Peter Matthew Smith (Sam Matthews, u/s Walter & Greenway), and Renell Taylor (u/s Store Manager). Ensemble understudies are Megan Hibbard and Carter Rutkowski.

CREATIVE TEAM

The design and production team includes Director/Choreographer Mara Newbery Greer, Associate Choreographer Caitlin Belcik, Music Director Ben McNaboe, Associate Music Director Jon Lefever, Scenic & Lighting Designer Paul Black, Costume Designer Dustin Cross, Sound Designer Josh Allamon, Props Designers Katelin Walsko and Meg Valentine, Video Designer Colin Riebel, and Wig Designer Michael Roman.

Production Stage Manager: Amy M. Bertacini

Assistant Stage Managers: Liz Patton and Jessica Greenhoe

Casting Director: Bob Cline

Casting Associate: Joey Abramowicz

Executive Artistic Producer: Marc Robin

ELF – THE MUSICAL is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are provided by MTI (www.mtishows.com).